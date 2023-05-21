Charlotte High School LEO Club members pose with officers and therapy dog Chase at the Punta Gorda Police Department.
LEO club members getting ready to surprise officers at the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Lt. Justin Davoult reads the note on the goodie bags and thanks the club for their efforts.
LEO club member Morgan Black gives a goodie bag to officer Richard Gross.
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte High School LEO Club recently made "goodie bags" and delivered them to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Members of the club made the bags as part of their community service project.
"We wanted to say that we appreciate all you do to help keep our school and community safe," said incoming club President Brianna Terhune. "We're already planning fundraisers for next year."
The students delivered the bags filled with candy on Tuesday. Joining them was Christine Kist, the club leader and CHS's school nurse.
Kist said the club wasn't able to raise as much money this year due to Hurricane Ian.
"We just did a food drive for St. Vincent DePaul and all of the girls were responsible for collecting food every month," Kist said.
PGPD staff was happy to receive the goodie bags.
"This is perfect because we have 40 bags and 40 officers," Lt. Justin Davoult said. "We'll make sure everyone gets one."
The students made the bags to recognize all the police department does for the community.
"Our club is all about service and making people smile," club member Morgan Black said.
The Charlotte High School LEO Club, Whipple Chapter, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Lions Club, was established in 2011 and currently has 13 female members.
LEO stands for leadership, experience and opportunities. The club hosts fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for community organizations.
Police Chief Pam Davis thanked the club members for the gifts.
"Thank you all very, very much," Davis said. "Everyone is going to love these snacks."
