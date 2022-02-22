PUNTA GORDA -- Charlotte County deputies charged two people with child neglect after a child in a diaper was found wandering near Tamiami Trail, authorities said.
Deputies responding to a call Monday arrived at the 1100 block of Tamiami Trail, near Carmalita Street, to find a young girl, “approximately four to six years old, naked with a soiled diaper,” according to authorities.
The child also had visibly soiled feet and hands. Deputies assisted the child in finding clean clothing.
Deputies then determined the child’s identity and found her listed address, where they made contact with the child’s mother, Jacqueline Wells, 34.
The report indicates that Wells initially told deputies that the child was asleep, as both she and Wells slept in Wells’ bed. The deputies then informed her of where the child had actually been found.
With Wells’ permission, deputies then conducted a walk-through of the residence. Authorities allege that two plastic bags and two straws were found inside, “covered in a white, crystal-like substance.” The items later tested positive for methamphetamine.
The report also alleges that dirty diapers, piles of burnt cigarettes, and an open prescription medication were found in the house, among other problematic signs.
Deputies spoke to Wells again; a large section of the arrest report concerning that conversation was redacted.
Wells was placed under arrest. The child was placed in the care of her grandmother.
An open warrant was also placed on Wells’ partner Christian Zuber, 38, who was arrested in connection with the incident later that day.
Both Zuber and Wells have been charged with one count of child neglect without great bodily harm. Both are currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on bond: $20,000 bond for Zuber, and $15,000 bond for Wells.
