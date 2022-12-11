Over 180 students participated in a wide variety of Christmas crafts at the 5th Annual “Christmas at East Elementary” which included decorating Christmas cookies, letters to Santa and Christmas bag decorating.
Andrew Baxter, Roxas Cox, Kiara George and Michelle Clary decorate Christmas cookies at the 5th Annual “Christmas at East Elementary” held Saturday for over 180 students.
The Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club, After Hours Kiwanis Club, Charlotte High School Key Club, Lions Club and East Elementary teachers volunteered for the 5th Annual “Christmas at East Elementary."
Camden Jacobs, Megan Black and Addison Jacobs work on Christmas ornaments at the 5th Annual “Christmas at East Elementary.”
Busy coloring their Christmas bags were Chloe Keener, Emily Perkins and Nathalia Collie at the 5th Annual “Christmas at East Elementary.”
Kennedi and Kash Painter were helped by Ashley Steg as they wrote a letter to Santa.
Jeffrey Baker was all smiles as he received a complimentary sno-cone from J.R. Probst.
Robert Goudreau proudly displays the Christmas cookie he decorated at the 5th Annual “Christmas at East Elementary.”
Hunner Yeager waits for Mia Potter to drop her letter to Santa in the mailbox.
Hanging out with the Grinch were Zachary Parton, Jr., Michael Anthony, Alexis Davis, Crystal Parton and Donna Parton.
PUNTA GORDA - The fifth annual “Christmas at East Elementary,” sponsored by the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club, hosted for more than 180 students in a wide variety of Christmas activities, photos with Santa and hearing tests Dec. 3.
"Christmas at East Elementary" founder and Punta Gorda Kiwanis member Linda Martin led the event. It included volunteers from the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club, After Hours Kiwanis Club, Charlotte High School Key Club, Lions Club and East Elementary teachers assisted students at more than 10 Christmas craft stations.
