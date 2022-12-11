PUNTA GORDA - The fifth annual “Christmas at East Elementary,” sponsored by the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club, hosted for more than 180 students in a wide variety of Christmas activities, photos with Santa and hearing tests Dec. 3.

"Christmas at East Elementary" founder and Punta Gorda Kiwanis member Linda Martin led the event. It included volunteers from the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club, After Hours Kiwanis Club, Charlotte High School Key Club, Lions Club and East Elementary teachers assisted students at more than 10 Christmas craft stations.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments