The Rev. Timothy Stewart

The Rev. Timothy Stewart

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church has invited its former pastors to return to the pulpit throughout the year.

Pastor emeritus Timothy Stewart will preach a message “It’s still Easter” at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday, April 16 at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments