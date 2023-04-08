PUNTA GORDA — In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church has invited its former pastors to return to the pulpit throughout the year.
Pastor emeritus Timothy Stewart will preach a message “It’s still Easter” at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday, April 16 at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Stewart was named pastor seven years after the church was chartered in 1983, according to an email from the church. He served Burnt Store Presbyterian for 30 years until his retirement in 2020.
Several mission programs were launched, Stephen Ministry was started, an endowment was established and with watchful stewardship of financial resources the church was debt-free, the email states.
In the twilight of his career, and nudged by COVID, Stewart led the effort to deploy technology to enable remote worship when gathering in-person was restricted.
Stewart’s retirement has him serving as chaplain with the two sports car road racing series in the USA; the International Motorsports Association, promoter of the Daytona 24-hour race and the Sebring 12-hour race and the Stephane Ratel Organisation, sanctioning body for the GT World Challenge America series.
Additionally he serves as interim pastor for local churches in Southwest Florida going through pastoral transition.
Current Pastor Jaco Bester reflected on the importance of celebrating the milestone of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s 40th anniversary.
“Celebrating the past, and God’s faithfulness to our congregation, by honouring former pastors is a wonderful privilege. And one we rejoice to celebrate. Certainly Pastor Tim is worthy of this honour and respect in recognition of his visionary leadership,” Bester wrote in the email.
