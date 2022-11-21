PUNTA GORDA - Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Punta Gorda has free items for Hurricane Ian victims.
Items available include food, clothing and personal hygiene products, according to LaKay Fayson, an organizer at the church's distribution center.
"We're partnering with the Red Cross Disaster Relief and also the University of North Florida in Jacksonville," Fayson said. "They've been collecting and sending donations. Some members of the church have faculty ties to the school, and they expressed a desire to help."
The distribution center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Fayson said this mission is to serve Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties, but anyone in need is welcome.
"We are not limited to these counties — no one will be turned down as long as we have supplies," she said.
Other churches helping with the mission are The Eleventh Episcopal District of The African Methodist Episcopal Church of Florida and the Bahamas and Mount Olive AME Church in Tampa, according to Fayson
Church members are looking for people in the community to help share the word about the need for children looking to be adopted.
"One Church, One Child of Florida, Inc. is seeking people who are interested in adopting, being a foster parent or mentoring children in the foster care system," Fayson said. "Even if it's just putting up a flyer or poster about the organization, we are always looking for ways to share the information. Everyone in the community is invited to our church services."
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church is at 260 E. Olympia Ave. in Punta Gorda.
