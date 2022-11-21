Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church  distribution center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA - Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Punta Gorda has free items for Hurricane Ian victims.

Items available include food, clothing and personal hygiene products, according to LaKay Fayson, an organizer at the church's distribution center.


