PUNTA GORDA - First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda held its second Christmas Eve event in Gilchrist Park on Friday.

Dozens of children with their families in tow, showed up to line up for pony rides and to get into the fence-enclosed petting zoo area.

Baby goats, bunnies, ducks, exotic-looking chickens, sheep, geese, and a baby pig were star attractions as children petted and fed them, while one boy gently picked up a rather large white rabbit and held it in his arms, unwilling to let it go.

On the other side of Gilchrist, another long line formed to ride one of two ponies whose tails were colored in rainbow hues, resembling a popular pony toy and book character.

Tim Buck, director of the church's youth ministry, put the event together along with a team of helpers and A.J. Rilat.

"We start planning in July for Christmas," Buck said.

He said he has to coordinate with owners of the petting zoo and pony rides, then assemble church volunteers who assist at craft tables, while other volunteers walk around next to  the children on ponies.

Numerous craft tables were set up where children could make an array of decorations.

Paster Mike Loomis looked on as the field  swarmed with happy children running from table to table, to the pony ride, and the petting zoo.

Loomis said last year, the inaugural year the church held the event, more than 100 children attended. 

Early in the Friday event, it was evident that many more would attend the 2021 version of the day.

At the nativity scene, Buck's daughter Emma was Mary this year, while Charlotte High School student Koen Lockett portrayed Joseph. Baby Jesus was a baby doll.

The nativity scene actors were portrayed by members and friends of the church.

Mallory Mizell, 10, was an angel, and Chris Williams, a member of the congregation, played a Wise Man.

"That's because I'm wise," he quipped.

While "Oh Holy Night" played through speakers, children's laughter resonated throughout the park. Geese honked, goats bleated, ducks quacked, chickens clucked, a baby pig oinked, a sheep baa'd, and the rabbits twitched their noses.

Nearby, a young boy was stretched out on a bench near his family, sleeping.

"He's tired already, and it isn't even Christmas yet," his father said.

