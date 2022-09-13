Seagrass Street Names

The developers of the proposed "Seagrass Subdivision" received approval for the preliminary plans, including street names, from the Punta Gorda City Council on Sept. 7; development and construction plans can now be presented for final approval, pending a public hearing.

PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda City Council voted at a recent meeting to approve the preliminary plat for the "Seagrass Subdivision" on Jones Loop Road.

The subdivision, proposed by D.R. Horton and Jones Loop Road, LLC, is planned to build 224 single-family units on a roughly 87-acre area south of Glasgow Avenue.

