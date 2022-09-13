The developers of the proposed "Seagrass Subdivision" received approval for the preliminary plans, including street names, from the Punta Gorda City Council on Sept. 7; development and construction plans can now be presented for final approval, pending a public hearing.
PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda City Council voted at a recent meeting to approve the preliminary plat for the "Seagrass Subdivision" on Jones Loop Road.
The subdivision, proposed by D.R. Horton and Jones Loop Road, LLC, is planned to build 224 single-family units on a roughly 87-acre area south of Glasgow Avenue.
Lisa Hannon, city's Zoning Coordinator, outlined the preliminary plat for the Seagrass Subdivision prior to the City Council's vote on Sept. 7.
She emphasized during the presentation that Banks Engineering — the company contracted for designing the subdivision — would still need to present a Development Review application in the future. That application would then need to be approved prior to any construction.
The final plat approval will also require another round of approval by the Planning Commission and the City Council, as well as another public hearing to be scheduled.
The preliminary plat approved at the meeting outlined a basic map of the development, including lot sizes and street locations within the subdivision.
The planned development will be served by city water and wastewater systems, though the infrastructure for using it would need to be built by the companies involved in the project.
The presentation drew no public comments prior to the vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.