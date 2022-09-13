PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda City Council voted to rezone a section of East Marion Avenue in anticipation of a proposed building project.
Council members voted unanimously at its recent meeting to change the zoning from "City Center" to "Planned Development Neighborhood" for 2.73 acres at 402 East Marion Ave.
City officials offered positive feedback on the initial presentation by Shaheen Development and Banks Engineering, their engineering firm.
"I like that there are public elements within it," Mayor Lynne Matthews said, noting the efforts to alleviate traffic and density issues with additional parking.
The rezoning comes as Shaheen Development is planning out two buildings on the property that would provide approximately 48 "upscale" apartments in total and 12 live-work units above business spaces.
Geri Waksler, an attorney representing Shaheen Development, said the project would have roughly 7,500 square feet of business and commercial space on the first floor. The live-work units would be placed on the second floor for the operators of any businesses that move in.
The project would also provide 4,145 square feet of public park space between the two buildings.
"That will be dedicated to the city and open to the public," Waksler said at the hearing.
The project would also create approximately 32 on-street parking spaces along nearby Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Milus Street, in addition to internal on-site parking.
"Shaheen is not requesting any reservation of these spaces," Waksler said.
Waksler noted they could be used by visitors to the Justice Center or the harbor walk.
The buildings are currently designed to reach 65 feet in height, with four floors above the ground floor parking space.
While beyond the maximum height of 60 feet for construction, Waksler noted that the city had exceptions in place for projects that provide public park space and additional parking -- both of which were included in Shaheen's proposal.
When displaying concept designs of the two-building development, Waksler added that the buildings will be designed to be placed perpendicular to the city's harborwalk to reduce visual impact on the shoreline.
No one chose to engage in public comment at the hearing prior to the vote.
