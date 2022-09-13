PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda City Council voted to rezone a section of East Marion Avenue in anticipation of a proposed building project.

Council members voted unanimously at its recent meeting to change the zoning from "City Center" to "Planned Development Neighborhood" for 2.73 acres at 402 East Marion Ave.


