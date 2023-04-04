Lynne and Melissa

Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart, left, takes a photo with Mayor Lynne Matthews at recent city trip to Tallahassee.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members traveled to Tallahassee recently to lobby for local projects.

While in Tallahassee, Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart and City Manager Greg Murray spoke to lawmakers about building an emergency management building and improving water quality.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

