PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members traveled to Tallahassee recently to lobby for local projects.
While in Tallahassee, Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart and City Manager Greg Murray spoke to lawmakers about building an emergency management building and improving water quality.
They met with Jay Arnold of the Office of Policy & Budget, Florida state Rep. Spencer Roach and Andrew Liebert, a legislative assistant for state Sen. Ben Albritton.
With a total budget of $187,330,24, city officials are looking for state and federal funding to help with local needs.
For several years, Punta Gorda leaders asked for $2 million to help with its emergency operations center. Land is also needed to expand the Public Safety Building project.
Currently, the city has a detailed analysis of existing and new facilities, property acquisition and construction costs.
City officials have discussed sharing emergency operations and training spaces with Charlotte County, and partnering more closely with hurricane protocols and response. When the county's dispatch center went down during Hurricane Ian, Punta Gorda dispatchers were able to field hundreds of redirected county calls.
Charlotte County also made it a legislative priority to improve its Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center after Hurricane Ian.
For years, Punta Gorda leaders also lobbied for help with $5.5 million for Phase 1 of a new central sewer collection system in the Charlotte Park area.
"It will replace the aging septic systems and improve water quality," Murray said in an email to The Daily Sun. "The sewer system would allow the city of Punta Gorda to provide wastewater collection and treatment services to Charlotte Park and increase water quality in Charlotte Harbor."
The cost to build it is estimated at $24,534,535, plus surveying, easements, legal services, construction engineering and inspection costs. The initial phase is estimated at $10 million, $1 million of which is design and $9 million for the construction phase.
A more costly long-term plan is the wastewater treatment plant expansion estimated at $78.2 million. The city wants the state to chip in $10.5 million for water-quality upgrades and construction.
Another issue is Punta Gorda wanting more control over short-term rentals. While the concept of renting an empty home for a week or two is popular in boating and beach communities, it's been a challenge for Punta Gorda leaders, who hear complaints of renters having parties, bringing drugs and alcohol into the neighborhoods and not being mindful of homeowners.
Matthews said the city wants Florida lawmakers to give "some level of mitigation to help regulate short-term rentals by allowing local government to adopt a local law, ordinance or regulation."
The state removed "home-rule control" over this issue that impacts each community differently, Matthews said.
The trio worked with the city's lobbying firm Anfield Consulting on grant and loan opportunities. This included stormwater grants to help with Hurricane Ian and Nicole relief. Punta Gorda and cities in Sarasota County were offered $50 million in emergency bridge loans by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to help with hurricane expenses, including salaries and payroll, while awaiting federal relief funding.
This week, local lawmakers were invited back to Tallahassee. But City Council members didn't go as legislators were in daylong sessions and planned on leaving early for the Easter holiday.
However, Murray said going up last month proved to be productive.
"The trip was valuable," Murray said. "We are optimistic that our asks of legislators and grant applications will result in funding for our legislative priorities."
