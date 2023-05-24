Bella, a great horned owl and educational ambassador for the Peace River Wildlife Center, was front and center for the guests, friends, and staff at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s grand reopening in December.
PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart said she might be viewed as the "bad guy" in proposing nonprofits pay thousands to the city instead of $1 a year for the use of city buildings and services.
At a recent Punta Gorda City Council meeting, Lockhart said she put on her "business brain" when focusing on renewing leases the city has with nonprofit groups.
She said since the city is reviewing the lease with the Peace River Wildlife Center, the board should consider charging $10,000 annually for the use of the Punta Gorda land used by the nonprofit as a habitat for injured animals.
The center has a 100-year lease at $1 a year. The center's board of directors is working to raise $3.5 million for the first phase of a $5.4 million new facility on Henry Street in Punta Gorda.
"We need to redo some of the stipulations on the lease," Lockhart said. "I don't believe anything (city buildings or land) should be out for 50 years, maybe 10. I don't think it's a good idea in terms of the city. I'm immediately going to be the bad guy, but I think we should renegotiate, a dollar a year is not enough."
Lockhart suggested the city could sell the land or let another nonprofit use it. A $10,000 annual lease might be too much for most nonprofits, she admitted, but "this should just be wrapped into your cost of doing business."
"We are giving away the land."
Maybe charging $5,000 is more reasonable, she said.
Council member Donna Peterman said she has the same issues with $1 leases.
"I love Bella and Luna (Peace River Wildlife Center's ambassador owls)," she said. "I'm a big supporter as well, but I think it's way too cheap."
Tricia LaPointe, the center's executive director, appeared before the City Council recently to ask for a three-year extension to stay on city land at the temporary facility, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway in Punta Gorda, while raising money for the new state-of-the-art facility, which includes a surgery center.
"We plan to break ground as soon as possible, we are waiting on Swiftmud (Southwest Florida Water Management District) permits," LaPointe told the City Council. "The habitats are all being finalized. We can put in for the building permits, so we can be moving."
The council learned the contract conflicted with previous meeting minutes outlining the date the lease began. The proposed extension beginning date was questioned, so the board didn't vote on it. However, they continued discussion on the center's construction plans.
City Council member Mark Kuharski asked if LaPointe was sure the center will be completely built in a few years since less than half of the funds are raised.
"That's a lot to go," he said, adding he'd hate to see it half-built. "There's no pressure for you to move."
LaPointe said she has 27 years experience in the nonprofit fundraising sector. She said fundraisers are planned as well as naming sponsorships.
Former City Council member Gary Wein, who is a Peace River Wildlife Center board member, explained the property is being elevated from 6 feet to 9 feet to make it more sustainable against flooding.
"Just the dirt alone is $1.1 million," he said. "The city is going to be owning this property and we (the wildlife center) will be increasing the value of that asset."
Council member Bill Dryburgh called the center a "win-win" for Punta Gorda because it rescues, repairs and releases injured animals. It's a haven for animals that can't fly or that have been fed by humans and can't survive in the wild.
"If they (the center's board members) tell me they think they can do it, I think they can do it," he said. "They take in birds and animals hit by cars, or electrical wires. It's an asset to the community."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.