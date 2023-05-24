PRWC Grand Opening_03.jpg

Bella, a great horned owl and educational ambassador for the Peace River Wildlife Center, was front and center for the guests, friends, and staff at the Peace River Wildlife Center’s grand reopening in December.

Tricia LaPointe

Peace River Wildlife Center Executive Director Tricia LaPointe addresses the Punta Gorda City Council recently to ask for a lease extension while fundraising for a new building and surgery center.

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart said she might be viewed as the "bad guy" in proposing nonprofits pay thousands to the city instead of $1 a year for the use of city buildings and services.

At a recent Punta Gorda City Council meeting, Lockhart said she put on her "business brain" when focusing on renewing leases the city has with nonprofit groups.


   

