PUNTA GORDA — Some Punta Gorda residents turned aggressive Monday in reaction to development plans for the downtown City Marketplace.
The Punta Gorda Police Department was called just in case things got out of hand during the city's Planning Commission meeting at the Military Heritage Museum.
In a 4-3 vote, the planning commission denied giving its recommendation to rezone the City Marketplace, a 5.61-acre property, from city center to a planned development that would consist of almost 30,000 square feet of rentable retail and office use.
The project would also include 406 residential units on the 5.61 acres, according to city documents. Parking, a frequent issue in the city's downtown, would be provided with one parking space per unit.
The City Marketplace property has been vacant for almost two decades since Hurricane Charley in 2004 destroyed businesses at the location.
"The project looks nice but it won’t work here. We’re not going to allow it," resident John Scroffit said during public comment. "How did it get to this point? How did you get to the point that you would entertain changing how our city works as far as housing. That’s wrong. Go back to the drawing board."
Ohio-based company Geis Real Estate presented its plans for the marketplace to the commission Monday.
Scroffit and other audience members continually shouted and interrupted the commission as the meeting progressed.
"I'm going to have my say," Scroffit shouted. "I'm not leaving and I'm telling you if the City Council gets it from you they are going to say it was recommended by you guys."
Despite the commission vote, the company will still present its plans to the City Council Sept. 7.
The commission is only allowed to make recommendations based on comprehensive plan criteria, according to city bylaws. It can't cancel a project.
"We are a review and recommending body to the City Council of PG. We are not a decision-making body," committee member Harvey Goldberg said. "We recommend something move forward to the ultimate decision or we recommend it not move forward."
In denying a recommendation, commissioners had to detail how it failed to meet the city's comprehensive plan for development.
Committee member Lisa Kellythorne cited parking.
"Compact car spaces by engineering standards are 8 by 16 feet," she said. "Compact car spots that they indicated did not meet that criteria."
Part of the rezoning request is to also allow an increase in residential density.
The property is currently zoned for 15 residential dwelling units per acre and would permit 41 residential dwelling units, according to city documents.
The project proposes 60 residential dwelling units, which equates to 22 residential dwelling units per acre.
Part of the criteria requires the developer to provide 25% commercial space.
Gary Skillicorn didn't think they met the requirement with 380,000 square feet of residential and 29,990 for commercial.
"From my standpoint, that's one reason why I would say it doesn't meet the requirements," he said.
City Zoning Official Lisa Hannon said it does meet the criteria in this area, however.
"Including retail, office space, outside dining and market and the Retta Experience (proposed) which is going to be commercial, it does just meet 25% commercial," she said.
The commission also asked if the developer could construct the buildings in phases.
"This development, design, density, interactive mixed use component, they all nestle together," said Geis architect Brandon Kline. "At the end of the day, this is a full development on two city blocks and so that's why there are multiple buildings to create that. The whole project needs to be able to proceed because it is all intertwined."
The company’s plans also call for an outdoor market area and “project amenities.”
Geis also hopes to use of a strip of land owned by the city’s community redevelopment agency along West Retta Esplanade on the project’s northern boundary.
The CRA is a taxing district established for carrying out redevelopment activities throughout the city’s Historic District along Charlotte Harbor.
Geis representatives are asking to purchase that strip in exchange for granting a public easement on the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting event and display.
In the rezoning proposal, the company noted some of the buildings exceed the city’s current maximum height of 60 feet, reaching a max of 70 feet above the base flood elevation.
