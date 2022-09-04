PUNTA GORDA — The developer of the proposed City Marketplace project has withdrawn its rezoning request from Wednesday's City Council meeting agenda.

Joseph D. Boff, president of United Lely Investments, Inc., and managing member of PGI Marketplace, LLC, notified the city in an email dated 5:02 p.m. Friday.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments