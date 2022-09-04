PUNTA GORDA — The developer of the proposed City Marketplace project has withdrawn its rezoning request from Wednesday's City Council meeting agenda.
Joseph D. Boff, president of United Lely Investments, Inc., and managing member of PGI Marketplace, LLC, notified the city in an email dated 5:02 p.m. Friday.
"On behalf of PGI Marketplace, LLC, this is formal notice that we are withdrawing the Application for Planned Development Rezoning for 115 Tamiami Trail," Boff wrote. "PGI Marketplace, LLC will be revising the concept plan in response to feedback from the public and City staff and will resubmit a revised application. Thank you for your assistance throughout this process."
The attorney representing the property owner, Ohio-based Geis Real Estate, could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.
The company had submitted plans for almost 30,000 square feet of commercial space and 406 residential units on 5.6 acres. The downtown Punta Gorda property at West Marion and Tamiami Trail was the former site of a shopping center until Hurricane Charley devastated the area in 2004. It has sat vacant ever since.
"City staff appreciates the time and effort put in by Geis Companies representatives to investigate the feasibility of their project in downtown Punta Gorda," Assistant City Manager Melissa Reicher wrote in an email Sunday.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council was scheduled to hold a public hearing on whether to approve the conceptual site plan and the developer's request to rezone the property from City Center to Planned Development Neighborhood. That hearing is now cancelled.
Had the council turned down the request, the project in its current form would not have moved forward, Reicher told The Daily Sun last week prior to Geis' decision to withdraw.
"The applicant could potentially submit a new application and the process would begin all over again," she said.
The project was dealt a blow on Aug. 22 when the city's planning commission, a quasi-judicial advisory board, rejected the proposal 4-3, meaning it would still move forward to the City Council, but not with the commission's stamp of approval.
The Planning Commission is only allowed to make recommendations based on comprehensive plan criteria, according to city bylaws. It can’t cancel a project.
Punta Gorda resident John Sbraga was outspoken at the commission meeting.
He told The Daily Sun on Thursday that he is not against development in the City Marketplace, but he is against the Geis project.
"I’m all in favor something happening," he said. "What they are proposing is just not fitting for Punta Gorda.
"This is a bad idea that is borne of: 'Let’s get something done because we can’t leave it sitting empty,'" Sbraga added. "That’s a bad move. The idea that somebody came forward with an idea and we should accept that idea just because they are the only one to come forward is also faulty."
The downtown marketplace has been the target of the city's current land development regulations rewrite.
The city has spent the past few years rewriting those LDRs, including a new master plan for development. The LDR rewrite is ongoing.
Building height has been the overarching issue since the city began revising its LDRs in 2019, with residents saying taller buildings — over 80 feet, for example — would ruin the city’s small town charm.
In June, a majority of the City Council agreed to cap the building height at 80 feet. The LDR rewrite still has to come back before City Council as a final draft before any changes can officially take place.
"We all moved here because of the quiet hometown feel of Punta Gorda," said C.J. Metcalfe of Smart Growth Punta Gorda, a citizen advocacy group. "We all put our lifelong investments in here and chose to retire here because of what it is."
Smart Growth Punta Gorda is focused on development in the city, specifically with form-based codes, which focus on the physical form of the buildings.
Metcalfe said residents feel like the city isn't listening to them on these issues.
"There is nothing we can do," Metcalfe said. "Smart Growth members have attended all of the workshops, charettes ... we’re always there. All the form-based codes and all that stuff, it's all on our plate but this is in front of us right now. The form-based codes is such a battle. They (the City Council) won’t listen to us."
Metcalfe said the proposed City Marketplace project is an example of what they don't want for the future of Punta Gorda.
"We don't want to live in Fort Myers or Sarasota with all the tall LEGO buildings … this is a given."
