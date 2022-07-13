PUNTA GORDA — The former "rat house" on Belaire Court in Punta Gorda Isles will be going on the market.
The City Council approved selling the house and property at 295 Belaire Court on Wednesday.
Last week, council members asked city staff to bring back a more up-to-date valuation of the home. Another option would have been to demolish the house and sell the property.
The house had become a rat-infested eyesore after the former owner abandoned it around 2013.
The city has resolved the rat infestation, among other issues, at the house.
City Manager Greg Murray told the City Council on Wednesday that a professional appraiser's valuation of the home and property listed at $440,000.
"Obviously, a net of what’s anticipated of repairs that may be required and that already taken out of that price for the total value," Murray said. "The total valuation is $440,000 (and) that’s the number you had asked staff to come up with."
Without the house, the appraiser valued the property at $350,000, according to Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.
The city foreclosed on the property in October. At that time, it had about $20,000 in code enforcement liens.
The house and property were valued at $235,000 as of January 2021, according to city documents.
Vice Mayor Debby Carey, a longtime advocate for the Belaire Court neighbors, was pleased to make the motion Wednesday to approve putting the house on the market.
"I move that we sell the house at 295 Belaire Court and put the proceeds, once all duties and fees are paid, towards the renovation of Punta Gorda City Hall," Carey said, smiling.
The City Council unanimously approved the motion.
In 2019, the city hired a pest control company to put rat traps on the property; however, they could not legally enter the home.
The city has also been mowing the lawn and trimming the bushes over the years.
Since taking ownership, the city hired exterminators to work inside the home, and also fixed structural damages at the house, such as a large hole in the roof.
"It was noted in the report (from the appraiser) that the rodent infestation appeared to have been corrected some time ago," Murray said.
The city plans to allow the home sale in an open real estate bidding.
"I think we should take all bids just like any real estate transaction," Council Member Melissa Lockhart said, as opposed to selling it in a restricted bidding area, such as for Belaire Court neighbors.
"It is a gorgeous property," Carey added.
Mayor Lynne Matthews said the city will continue upkeep of the property while it is up for sale.
"We’re not giving the house away," Matthews said. "We’re not going to let somebody occupy it, fix it up and just take ownership of it. That’s not what happens with this sort of thing."
She said the city will maintain the property to keep neighbors happy.
"There are a lot of houses in bidding wars right now, and there are a whole lot of people that seem to be interested in this particular house," Matthews said.
Proceeds from the sale will go to support the renovation of City Hall, built in 1927, in Punta Gorda.
Last month, the City Council approved moving forward with an almost $10.8 million preservation and rehabilitation project for City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
The project allows for three total stories at the property with the second and third floors providing record storage, additional office space and vacant space for future growth for the one-story chambers building as an attachment to the historic portion of City Hall.
"I think that would be an excellent choice of using the funds," Matthews said. "We’ve got to get that project moving forward, and pull funds from wherever we can so we don’t have to drain other accounts.”
Reichert told The Daily Sun last month that the city has around $8.1 million available from the 1 cent sales tax fund available for the project, with possible additional funds from increased revenue or another project that is not fully funded yet.
Other revenue sources are still being determined.
