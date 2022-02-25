PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda boaters have been asked to slow down and be aware of manatees by city officials.
"As water temperatures drop manatees tend to travel to the internal canal systems in order to stay warm," according to Punta Gorda's weekly newsletter. "Manatees depend on water generally warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit to survive the winter."
Punta Gorda issued the report because there had been several manatees spotted in the Sunset Lake area, a body of water located near Casey Key Drive and Surfbird Court.
Manatees select their habitat on a number of factors including salinity, depth, temperature and food availability, according to Katherine Rose, a Florida Sea Grant extension agent for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences extension in Charlotte County.
"Year round, canals have a freshwater input from run off and regular maintenance that people perform like draining the freshwater tanks on their boats and rinsing their equipment," Rose said. "This time of year, the canals also serve as a temperature refuge."
She said they are warm-blooded mammals who are at risk for hypothermia or cold shock when water gets below 68 degrees, so they move into warmer waters during cooler periods.
According to the Charlotte County Manatee Protection Plan, the primary warm water refuges in Charlotte County includes Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte canals, as well as Alligator Creek.
Tips for boaters and personal watercraft operators:
- Observe and follow all boating regulatory zone signs.
- Wear polarized sunglasses so you can see where manatees are located underwater.
- Slow down. Reducing speed gives you a greater chance to avoid manatees and for them to avoid your vessel.
- Use marked channels when boating. Channel depth reduces the likelihood of crushing or hitting manatees in shallow waters.
Adult manatees average 10 feet in length and about 1,200 pounds but can reach over 13 feet and more than 3,000 pounds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
They live in both freshwater and saltwater habitats, including rivers, springs, estuaries, bays and canals.
Charismatic megafauna
"Manatees fall into a category that we refer to in the business as 'charismatic megafauna,'" Rose said. "Which basically just means they are an animal that people can observe and relate to and think are cute."
For 2021, FWC reported there were a total of 1,100 manatees killed in Florida waters. In Charlotte County, 27 died throughout they year with another 19 found dead in Sarasota County.
In 2020, there were a total of 637 manatees killed in Florida waters with 17 found dead in Charlotte County and only six in Sarasota County.
DeSoto County was not noted in either year's FWC report on manatee deaths.
In the early 2000's, Rose said communities were all focused on boat strikes to manatees.
"Now the main stressor seems to be food limitation," she said. "Seagrasses are dying all over the state because they are being outcompeted by algae in the water column and macroalgae on the seafloor, neither of which manatees can eat."
Rose said Florida had seen a sharp increase in manatee mortality before FWC stepped in and "actually supply the manatees with lettuce to eat."
"Similar trends in seagrass are also being observed in Charlotte County, although we are not currently suffering from as extreme challenges as the Indian River Lagoon (in Sebastian, Florida)," Rose said. "Protecting manatees doesn’t just mean not hitting them with your boat, it also means protecting their food source."
Rose said people can protect seagrass by using responsible boating practices, to not leave propeller scars, and by taking steps to improve water quality.
"Don’t blow your grass clippings into the canals," she said. "And make sure to follow fertilizer application ordinances, use native plants in landscaping that don’t require as much fertilizer, and get involved with water quality monitoring efforts, etc."
For more information about manatees and their influence in Southwest Florida, go to MyFWC.com/media/25256/guidelinesprotectingmanatees.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.