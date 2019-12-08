The Charlotte County Clerk of Court’s website had a makeover in November, becoming mobile-friendly as well as more accessible to those with disabilities.
“Technology is always ever-changing, and we wanted to be more mobile-friendly, more accessible,” said Clerk of Court Roger Eaton. “The older site was based on older technology that didn’t allow for that.”
As more people are doing business on phones and iPads, rather than a computer with a monitor, Eaton wanted the website to keep up with the times.
The new website also meets disability requirements, allowing for better machine reading for the visually impaired.
“Before going live, we spent a great deal of time working with different companies who are experts in ADA, because there are also laws out there you have to be accessible in ADA. We were lagging in that with our old website, and we were never going to be able to have that accessibility on that old platform, so that was another reason we had to make the upgrade.”
Eaton said a majority of the website was built in-house, allowing the office to save money. Eaton spent $10,974 on the ADA-accessibility components and $1,700 on graphic design.
“I’m proud that we developed this in-house, and we have internal clerks that work in our IT department that built the website,” he said. “Where we spent a good amount was the ADA, because we really wanted to make sure it was accessible.”
About a year was spent on the website before it went live.
Feedback from the public so far has been positive, Eaton said, sharing comments praising the “logical and helpful” improvements to the site.
You can check out the new site at charlotteclerk.com.
