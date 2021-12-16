An estimated 1,000 people filled the downtown Punta Gorda City Marketplace Thursday afternoon to watch the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales pull into Punta Gorda. This is the first time in eight years that the Clydesdale hitch — made up of eight-horses and rig — has come to the city. They arrived in three Budweiser semi-trucks between 3 and 4 p.m. Once all rigged up, they toured the city's downtown area, wrapping up on the lawn of TT’s Tiki Bar outside of Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside. Their arrival was put together by Suncoast Beverage Sales and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales were guided by a driver with the popular dalmatian on lookout.
