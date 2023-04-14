PORT CHARLOTTE — Investigators are traveling to North Carolina and Tennessee to find answers in a 1988 homicide.
It has been more than 34 years since Robert Hecht, a 58-year-old veteran living in Punta Gorda, missed his weekly call with his sister.
According to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Hecht's body was soon after discovered in his Rio Togas Road home by local authorities.
The news release said Hecht was "the obvious victim of murder," though the exact cause of death is being withheld as the investigation continues.
Hecht was last seen alive in a local Punta Gorda bar, according to investigators, with another man that witnesses called "Ray."
"Ray" was later identified by CCSO Cold Case Unit detectives as Kenneth Ray Miller, who died in 2007.
According to the news release, witnesses alleged that "Ray" was from Tennessee and Kentucky and spoke with a Southern accent.
A vehicle belonging to Hecht was found in Lenoir, North Carolina shortly after his death. Local witnesses also allegedly told detectives that a man matching "Ray's" description was seen exiting the vehicle to visit a store.
They also said he was accompanied in the car by a woman with "long blonde hair."
"Cold Case Detectives are actively looking to determine why the victim’s car was driven to, and left on Main St. in Lenoir, N.C.," the news release said.
To that end, CCSO Cold Case detectives are seeking to speak with the woman allegedly seen with Miller back in 1988. Detectives believe the woman may have links to Kingsport, Tennessee, where Miller previously lived.
"Detectives strongly believe that this female can assist in this murder investigation, and they have no reason to believe that this female is involved in the murder," the news release read.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell expressed confidence in the Cold Case Unit to bring the investigation to a close.
"With nearly a decade and a half of experience between the three, our agency is lucky to have Kurt Mehl, Mike Vogel, and Mike Gandy looking out for our community and the families connected to these cold cases," Prummell said.
The news release also noted a "local person" had been previously identified as a potential suspect "due to a set of circumstances that could not be explained."
However, detectives now believe "most of these circumstances can be explained" and that a future interview with that person will be able to fully explain the circumstances.
That interview is expected to take place after detectives conclude their activities in North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.
