“We’re comin’ back with a bang!”
That’s how New Operation Cooper Street CEO Zelda Smith described the looming reopening of the Punta Gorda activity center.
The center serves several functions in the city, with the most visible being its after-school program for students. It’s where kids can go for mentoring and help with homework. They can also get some exercise with physical activities — to keep them in shape, Smith said.
Cooper Street center has been around seemingly forever. It was founded by Isaac Thomas and his sister Earlene Oliver, who was a nurse at the Health Department. “And she could sing like Mahalia Jackson,” said Dr. David Klein, the new president-elect for the center’s board.
Klein and Smith, along with their board and volunteers, are ready for a sorta rebirth of the popular Punta Gorda facility.
“It’s been shut down since March,” Smith said. “When the schools shut down, we did, too.”
The center has had its struggles in the past couple of years. There was a problem with licensing that no one was aware of. Smith got busy and made sure all the proper licensing for an after-school program was obtained — making sure to get her own license to operate the center, which included a background check and a number of other hoops she had to jump through.
“We’re getting back on track now, though,” Smith said. “We lost a lot of funding when (the licensing issue) came up and now with the COVID. But we’re in good shape and we’ll be ready to open when the schools start again.”
Klein has been involved with Cooper Street since he was introduced to the program by Drs. Robert Shedd and Bob Andrews years ago.
“It’s been about 20 years that I’ve been involved,” he said. “I helped the Harry Chapin Food Bank (as a member of the food bank board) organize a dinner at (Cooper Street). I have been gratified to see the success and perseverance of Cooper Street over the years.”
Klein mentioned Punta Gorda City Council member Jaha Cummings as an example of Cooper Street upbringing. Cummings was a former Cooper Street member and faithful after-school participant, who now volunteers there.
Smith said the facility has kept the lights on while shut down by booking events like a Fourth of July barbecue. She hopes, however, that the community will respond to the need for financial aid.
Klein said Smith is the only paid employee and she is skipping her salary most of the time during the shutdown.
“It’s really a bare bones budget right now,” he said. “We try to do educational trips for the kids when we were open. We have a really good graduation rate for the kids who go there.
“But we’re struggling for funding,” Klein said.
Meanwhile, Smith seems confident things will work out. And she can’t wait for that first day of school when she hopes to open the doors to kids again.
