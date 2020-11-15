Not everyone wants a Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving.
Oh, it has its advantages — a sated snooze on the couch and late-night leftovers. But the pleasure of being waited on, not having dishes to do and not running to and from the kitchen leads many to, instead, make their reservations or place their orders right about now.
A few things are different in 2020, too. Because of the pandemic, your celebration might be downsized, and you could be skittish about dining out at all. But you still have options for takeout and delivery, large and small.
LET’S GO!
Most restaurants serving dinner on turkey day are happy to pack it up for you to take home. But places dedicated solely to pickup and delivery are also entering the area, making Thanksgiving dinner easier for everyone.
Jeff and Kathy Paradise’s Event Elements, now operating out of The Orange House, 320 Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda, 941-268-5801, eventelements@comcast.net. You pick up or they’ll deliver roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, sausage stuffing, cranberries, shaved Brussels sprout salad and pumpkin pie. Now taking orders $25 per person, with pickup times Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Papa’s Meat Market & Prepared Foods, 324 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 941-209-1888, has full Thanksgiving meals-to-go, including an Amish turkey, for $22 per person. Ordering deadline Nov. 18.
Yummies Donuts & BBQ, 2001 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 941-493-7170. Preorder Thanksgiving dinner by Nov. 20 and get a lot more than doughnuts. Choose from platters, turkey legs, side dishes, smoked whole turkey or roasted turkey breast. You can also pre-order donuts, breads, rolls and sweet treats. Pickup Nov. 25 by 2 p.m.
FREE FOR ALL
Joanne Murphy Anders grew up in a big Catholic family in Salem, Massachusetts.
“My mom had all us kids serve Thanksgiving dinners to those in need at the church, before we came home for our own dinner,” she remembered.
Joanne and her late husband, Owen, continued the tradition at Englewood’s End Zone Sports Grille, where Joanne is now in her eighth year of giving back.
For the last 13 years, beginning under previous owner Greg Lyons, The End Zone has put on a free turkey dinner, with all the trimmings, for anyone who needs it, for whomever doesn’t want to be alone, for the homeless or for anyone who just doesn’t feel like cooking —basically, anybody who wants to come.
The End Zone, 2440 S. McCall Road, will serve free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 a.m. until they run out, usually around 2:30 p.m. Joanne says you’re welcome to take dinner home, too.
Among others participating in the spirit of giving is Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn Street, Englewood, 941-474-5588, takeout only.
RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED
Most of the following restaurants will also be happy to pack up turkey to travel. As usual, if you don’t see your favorite listed, give them a call for reservations and information. And, remember, you can always count on Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, Metro Diner and Perkins.
ENGLEWOOD
Boca Royale Golf and Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road, 941-475-6464. Takeout available.
The End Zone, 2440 S. McCall Road, 941-473-9663. Takeout available.
The Hills Restaurant at Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, 941-697-2414.
Howards Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Avenue, 941-473-0171.
Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, 2000 Oyster Creek Drive, 941-460-8999.
Landy’s on the Water, 1400 Aqua View Lane, 941-474-4292.
La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn Street, 941-475-1355.
Leverock’s Restaurant, 7092 Placida Road, 941-698-6900.
Lock ‘N Key Restaurant, 2045 N. Beach Road, 941-474-1517.
Rum Bay Restaurant at Palm Island Resort, 7092 Placida Road, 941-697-0566. Buffet will have staff available to serve diners.
Stefano’s Family Restaurant, 401 S. Indiana Avenue, 941-475-0868.
The Waverly, 2095 N. Beach Road, 941-475-3500. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NORTH PORT
Family Table Restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, 941-423-0473.
Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, 941-426-1155.
PORT CHARLOTTE
All-Star Sports Grill, 2360 Tamiami Trail, 941-743-4140.
Big Bamboo Asian Fusion, 4104 El Jobean Road, 941-763-8999.
Chubbyz, 4109 Tamiami Trail, 941-613-0002.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse, Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 941-629-2639. Family package available to go.
Little Good Times Diner, 1932 Kings Highway, 941-625-1115.
Olympia Restaurant, 3245 Tamiami Trail, 941-255-3440, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, 941-235-3675, 2 to 8 p.m.
Sonny’s, 1152 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33954
PUNTA GORDA AREA
88 Keys at the Wyvern, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, 941-639-7700. Reservations required, noon to 5 p.m. Try their new sidewalk patio.
American Legion Post 103, 2102 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, 941-639-5299. Serving the public, but only members may purchase alcohol.
The Blue Turtle, 139 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, 941-637-9477.
Captain’s Table, Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda, 941-637-1177. Limited specials, no buffet this year.
Cass Cay Restaurant and Bar, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda, 941-347-7148.
The Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, 941-916-9115. No reservations, no turkey, and a whole different kind of Thanksgiving.
Dockside Grill at Four Points by Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, 941-637-6770.
Golden Corral, 1451 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, 941-639-1600. Yes, they reopened today, serving buffet style, with gloves for customers, and will have turkey, ham and all the fixin’s on Thanksgiving Day.
Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit, 10 S. Polk Avenue, Arcadia, 863-494-0615, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Perfect Caper, 121 E. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, 941-505-9009.
River City Grill, 131 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, 941-639-9080. With overflow seating in Italia and takeout if pre-ordered. Chef/owner Doug Amaral promises all-you-can-eat turkey, at least until all that tryptophan puts you to sleep.
VENICE AREA
Anita’s Restaurant, 441 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, 941-485-3859.
Café Longet, 239 W. Miami Avenue, Venice, 941-244-2643.
Café Venice Restaurant & Wine Bar, 116 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, 941-484-1855.
Chaz 51 Bistro, 103 Triple Diamond Boulevard, Nokomis, 941-484-6200. Reservations required, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seatings every two hours.
Côté France, 218 W. Tampa Avenue, Venice, 941-220-7189.
Da Vinci German Restaurant, 1080 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 941-966-6347, with a special menu.
Flynn’s on Venice Avenue, 133 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, 941-488-2200, noon to 7:30 p.m.
Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice, 941-308-7700. No buffet this year, but an all-you-can-eat plated Thanksgiving meal.
Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice, 941-496-4653.
Rosebuds Steak & Seafood House, 2215 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 941-918-8771.
T.J. Carney’s, 231 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, 941-480-9244.
Waterfrontoo Restaurant, 2205 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, 941-918-4591.
Portions of this column appeared last Thanksgiving.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.