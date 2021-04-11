Marion Avenue’s big new open-air nightspot took public opinion to heart. Very quickly.
After Punta Gorda pushback to its small, high-priced (albeit cleverly worded and finely executed) menu, Harbor Social displayed an agility that would make Robert Irvine’s head spin.
Open scarcely three months, it pirouetted, seemingly overnight, through a management overhaul from kitchen and bar to front of house.
Co-owner Jimmy Paquette’s original statement remains perfectly on point.
“Our vision is ever evolving,” he’d said in January. “But the idea is to have this curbside appeal that draws people in, with live music as often as we can, and exceptional food.”
MENU ON WHEELS
On April 1, Harbor Social’s glitzy marketing maven, Kristina Stoltzfus, put out a Facebook call for a few brave souls to share their honest opinions of new dishes.
Despite the day’s reputation for practical jokes, two man-on-the-street Punta Gordans — Andrew Harrison and Joe Cicero, both from New York — took Stoltzfus seriously. They stepped up to plate after plate of apps and entrées, from Buffalo Wonton Egg Rolls to pan-seared scallop dinner and Dirty Carbonara.
Harbor Social is changing its menu to be less ultra-hip East Coast renegade and more down-to-earth Punta Gorda Downtown. Think good service, laid-back atmosphere, nothing too fancy and more neighborhood bar feel.
Harrison and Cicero were the perfect foils. They inhaled just about everything they were given.
Head chef Chuck Attean announced in a Facebook video, “We’re going to have more bar fare at night: wings, jalapeño poppers, fried zucchini straws, potato skins, Buffalo wonton egg rolls with shredded Buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, jalapeño and red onion served with ranch. We want to make everybody as happy as we can. We’re doing a full menu out of a little trailer, and it’s definitely a team effort.”
New general manager Scott Rees, most recently at Port Charlotte’s Grill at 1951, said, “Past a certain time, like 9 o’clock on weekends, we’ll cut back to a shorter menu and give the kitchen a chance to shut down the sauté half. That way, when we close the doors, we won’t have two more hours of work ahead of us.”
Thanks to a recent job fair, Harbor Social is fully staffed with bartenders and servers but still needs dishwashers and kitchen staff, to give the crew a break from six days of 10-hour service out of a mobile kitchen.
They’ve also had to be practical about shortening their hours.
Instead of marathon nights until midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. weekends, plus weekend brunch, Harbor Social now closes at 9 and 11 p.m. It won’t bring back brunch or introduce lunch hours anytime soon.
There should soon be an affordable new cocktail menu and a POS reprogrammed to bill it.
“People want a $6 gin and tonic, not a $12 gin and tonic,” said Rees.
EXPANDING AND BALANCING
The OG menu was tight, tasty and creative. Big, affordable and balanced? Not so much.
The old menu offered only eight tapas plates (two of them shrimp-based, three of them substantial enough that they should have been mains), a mere pair of salads, and five entrées — none of them seafood. The only seafood on the menu were Ahi tuna and shrimp.
Now there are scallops, too.
The good news: some of the best bits remain. The cashew-dusted Brussels sprouts with hoisin and soy are still there, as are spoonbread and shrimp/grits topped with gumbo sauce.
Even better, there are 13 honest-to-God bar bites.
There are wings now! And crispy waffle fry nachos with queso sauce! All the munchies you could ever desire with a beverage.
For those who lean toward a small-plate version of full entrées, there are shrimp spoonbread and starter-size scallops.
Along with the entrée stir fry, pork chop, burger and filet are eight more entrée choices, averaging $19 instead of $23. You can still have your filet, but it costs $28, not $32.
If anyone paid attention to the kids’ menu’s cheeky labels (“I don’t know,” “I don’t care,” “I don’t want that,” “I’m not hungry” and “I don’t like it here”), they no longer name the same meals. Not that it really matters.
For a higher uniform price of $7, kids now have better choices: two new cheesy pasta options, basic hot dog, chicken tenders and grilled cheese. They get fries instead of chips alongside. No more PB&J. In fact, all this sounds so great that anybody over 12 who orders a kids’ meal must pay $3 extra.
They’ve also added sand and gel coat to help grit a floor that got slickery when wet, and are discussing Cool Zone portable air conditioning and drop-down rainy-day options for a summertime they haven’t yet experienced.
“Still evolving and learning every day,” said Rees.
EVERY CHEERS NEEDS A SAM MALONE
New Harbor Social bar manager Mark Hall has a Cheers-y goal for his bartenders. He wants them to “get to know customers, get to know their names.”
New hire Chris Burnham is an old hand at that sort of thing.
For years, he presided over sunsets from the deck bar at Charlotte Harbor’s Sunset Grill on the Harbor (formerly Portofino). Pre-COVID, he went home to Indiana for a couple of years until Bloomington shut down.
“Florida was open, so I came back here,” he said. “I love the area, I have a good customer base and I’m good at my job. I’m old school: Do your job, give good customer service, make money and go home.
“I can’t stress how happy I am to be back in Punta Gorda working where I am now. One of the reasons I’m here is that they’re making changes, lowering prices, and have a great management team and staff.
“The owners are listening to what the people of Punta Gorda are saying.”
Harbor Social ($$, O, M), 212 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda (across from Leroy’s), is open Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday 3 to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday to 11 p.m. Live entertainment often.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O. Masked servers = M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.