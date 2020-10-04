It’s always fun to give something way.
We are delighted to announce that the winner of our September-long membership drive reward was Delta Hearing, which joined us on September 24th and is in the process of opening a new facility located at 525 E Olympia Avenue, Punta Gorda.
They are the lucky recipients of a $1,000 voucher from Expedia Cruises toward travel booked through 2021!
Congratulations and welcome to the Punta Gorda Chamber, where membership doesn’t cost -- it pays!
Last week, the governor of our great state announced the immediate arrival of phase three of the re-opening of our state. This means that restaurants can now choose to open up to 100% occupancy, at their own discretion.
His announcement also threw open the doors to future outdoor events, which are our specialty. Working with the city, we are now working on adding vendors back into the Saturday Farmers’ Market mix, while ensuring that we maintain as many protocols for social distancing as possible.
So, over the coming weeks, you’ll start to see some of the market’s original vendors coming back – ones that were not able to be accommodated under the 50% rule. The market managers are still asking for vendors to wear masks and gloves and to have hand sanitizer with each tent. They are also asking for vendors and customers to practice social distancing and prevent any crowding under a tent at one time.
They are asking all visitors to be aware of their surroundings and to act appropriately. With the release of event permits from the city, we are also working on bringing back our Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair on Nov. 28 and 29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days).
Like the Farmers’ Market, vendors will be masked and equipped with hand sanitizer. Being outdoors, we hope that our visiting guests will enjoy the market, yet maintain protocols for social distancing and masking up in order to keep the entire event safe and enjoyable for all.
You’d expect me to say all the time -- support your local small business. As a Chamber of Commerce, that goes without saying. However, times have never been so strange for business owners, as right now. There is so much uncertainty and malaise. Traditionally, in September, we’d be saying that we would soon be out of the low season and looking forward to the return of our high season.
Sadly, no one is yet in a position to say what Shoulder or High Season might look like. Regardless of where we are on the political scale, our small businesses need your help. Whether it’s dining out or shopping local, now is the crucial time to “play your part.”
Not all are ready to go out and celebrate, but we are able to find a way to stand by our small business owners and do the best we can to help them get through what is a devastating economic crisis for so many.
Please be safe and sensible with your social distancing. Our community has been blessed with better than average numbers, but still our population is older than most. If we all work hard together, we’ll get through this together.
The Board of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is actively involved in discussing items on the November 2020 ballot that affect our local businesses. Currently, the Board has taken two positions:
1. to support fully the one cent sales tax extension, to allow for our city and county to move forward with specific projects that will benefit our community. We recommend a YES vote.
2. not to support Amendment 2, that will raise the mandatory minimum wage in Florida to $15 an hour. At today's Board meeting, it was very apparent that not just the hospitality sector will be affected by this proposal and that every single business will be pressured even more in these difficult times to meet the increased payroll load. We recommend a NO vote
The site www.amendment2hurtsyou.com has been created to help save Florida jobs by voting no on this amendment.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us on 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have not registered, you have until 2 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us at 941-639-3720 to attend, if space is available. No walk-ups, please.
Reservations can be made by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Our next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 starting at 7:15 a.m. (yes!) at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen, opposite the PG Chamber offices.
The breakfast is free to attend, sponsored by Chapman Insurance Agency. Presenting will be Barbara Dolleschal from SMARGASY, talking about optimization of social media reviews and taking control of your review platform, and Rob Humpel, representing the Economic Development Partnership of Charlotte County, addressing the one cent sales tax extension, on the November ballot.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
