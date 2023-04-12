fran081011b

After the move from Brown Street to the Punta Gorda History Park, the Cigar Cottage went through 3,500 hours of volunteer labor to restore to its natural beauty. The cottage was built to house workers of the El Palmetto Cigar Manufacturing Company.

Good day to all! The annual Hibiscus Festival is coming May 5-7 at Gilchrist Park. Visit thehibiscusfestival.com for details. Hope to see you there!

Did you know Punta Gorda was once the site of a thriving cigar industry? Over about a 40-year period, several manufacturing companies produced a variety of “stogies.” 


   

