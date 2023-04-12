Good day to all! The annual Hibiscus Festival is coming May 5-7 at Gilchrist Park. Visit thehibiscusfestival.com for details. Hope to see you there!
Did you know Punta Gorda was once the site of a thriving cigar industry? Over about a 40-year period, several manufacturing companies produced a variety of “stogies.”
In the late 1880s, the country’s cigar industry, centered in Key West, employed Cuban immigrants handrolling imported leaf. However, a disastrous fire in 1886 and the arrival of railroads, spurred a move to Florida’s mainland. Although the railroad came to Trabue (Punta Gorda) in 1886, the town was sparsely populated.
Consequently, an area east of Tampa (Ybor City) with easy access to Henry Plant’s railroad became the first destination of relocated cigar makers. Just a few years later, attempts to organize workers led manufacturers to seek more favorable business climates.
By then, Punta Gorda was a thriving frontier town and two men from Bartow, Willard Emerson and Warren Tyler, envisioned a local factory. The Florida Southern Railway, eager to increase business, offered them six acres of the land received from Isaac Trabue for choosing Trabue (Punta Gorda) over the Charlotte Harbor community as its southern terminus.
In 1891, Emerson took the offer, establishing the El Palmetto Cigar Manufacturing Company at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Cochran Street. Along with the large factory, several cottages to house workers were built. The company was liquidated 10 years later and after a long stop on Wood Street, one of the cottages was moved to the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St. in 1999 and restored.
Punta Gorda’s most successful cigar business was probably the Punta Gorda Cigar Manufacturing Company, established in 1905 by former principles of El Palmetto with town “favorite son” Albert Gilchrist a major investor. Its first factory was located on Cross Street (U.S. 41 south) between Retta Esplanade and Marion Avenue. A favorite brand was the Three Monkey Five Cent Cigar. Gilchrist’s “trademark” was the three monkeys of “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” fame.
By June 1913, success led to construction of a larger building elsewhere in town, which was destroyed by fire just a few months later. Although reorganized as the Punta Gorda-Havana Cigar Company in early 1914, there is no record of production. The Aquadilla Cigar Company also operated for a short time at its location just off Marion Avenue, on Sullivan Street.
The Whiteaker Cigar Company operated during the same time frame, but was taken over by Charlie and Harry Steele in 1918, owners of the Charlotte Harbor Cigar Company. Some of their more popular brands were Punta Gorda Straights, Golden Gate Panatellas, Don Rey, and Punta Gorda Brush End. They stayed in business until the depression ended production, and Punta Gorda’s cigar industry, in the 1930s.
Visit Charlotte County Libraries and History online to view local cigar industry related photographs.
Cigar industry related photos can also be viewed by visiting the Punta Gorda History Center’s website.
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday. The Charlotte County Historical Society mission is to advocate and support local history through education, initiatives and projects. It is looking for volunteers and people to serve as board members. For more information, find Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-769-1270.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.