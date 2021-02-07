With pandemic proposals proliferating among couples quarantined together or apart, Valentine’s Day 2021 has taken on an eerily rosy glow. You’d think we were living in “Bridgerton.”
In many states, dining together at a romantic indoor spot is banned. But here, even restaurants normally closed on Sundays will fling open their doors with abandon, just this once.
Reservations everywhere are a must.
WHERE IT’S VALENTINES ALL MONTH LONG
February’s a special month for Sharon Hooijkaas and Jordy Beumer of Punta Gorda’s Zoet Sweet Boutique and Zoet Snack Bar — winners of this year’s Readers’ Choice awards for best ice cream, café, dessert, even takeout.
Not only is Zoet the town’s sweetest spot for Valentine’s goodies, but it's business anniversary — this one the fifth — falls in February. So do the anniversaries of the owners’ first date nine years ago and wedding six years ago.
Beumer, whose credentials include cheffing at Michelin-starred Dutch restaurants, makes sure everything at the side-by-side Zoets is scratch made — 25 ice cream flavors, hot and cold sandwiches, soups, salads, Dutch mini-croquettes, wings with six homemade sauces, addictive butter cookies, chocolates and Dutch stroopwafeln, perfectly shaped for coffee cup tops.
At first, 80 percent of the store was Beumer’s ice cream. Now he runs the next-door snack bar, which accounts for half their sales, while Hooijkaas and prizewinning pastry chef Taylor Mohn make ice cream and bake.
Hooijkaas said, “People will drive here for 12 hours and make a weekend of it because we’re the only traditional Dutch café in the area. And we supply eight other businesses — including The Celtic Ray for Guinness ice cream.”
Zoet ($, M), 941-769-1746, 27670 Bermont Road, is open Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SWEET SPECIALS
The Wyvern Hotel’s 88 Keys Florida knows how to treat sweethearts right.
First, chef John Ellis will tickle their fancy with a $155 four-course Valentine’s Day dinner for two on Saturday, Feb. 13, featuring the likes of Lobster Tail and Chocolate Torte.
If lovebirds are in the mood, the all-inclusive $359 Valentine’s Getaway includes the dinner, rooftop entertainment, an overnight stay with chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne, and Sunday rooftop breakfast.
88 Keys ($$-$$$, O, M), 941-639-7700, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
* * *
What better setting for romance than the crystal-blue light of Capri’s Blue Grotto? You can have all that plus dinner in Port Charlotte, at the new BLU Grotto Italian Ristorante, normally closed Sundays but holding special Valentine’s Day hours from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Full menu and special $100 dinner for two, with a bottle of house wine, app to share, two side salads, two entrees and two decadent desserts.
BLU Grotto ($-$$, O, M), 941-249-9205, 992 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
* * *
Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante — a perennial prizewinner for date-night dining — normally closes Sunday for family day. This year, it makes an exception for lovers, serving a special menu designed by chef-owner Carmelo Mangiafico.
Carmelo’s ($$, O, M), 941-621-4091, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
* * *
Chef Charles Amherst reports that his new location for Chaz 51 Steakhouse is not only open in Bird Bay Plaza but also hungry for Valentine’s Day reservations, 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Chaz 51 ($$-$$$, M), 549 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice.
* * *
Dean’s South of the Border will have specials, a barbecue rib dinner and live music all day.
Dean’s ($-$$, O, M), 941-575-6100, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
* * *
Grill at 1951 is normally closed on Sunday, but Michael D'Amore, lead singer for the Capris, sings solo on Valentine's Day at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. dinner shows. Menu of salad, pasta, choice of entrée and dessert for $150.
Grill at 1951 ($$-$$$, M), 941-255-0994, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
* * *
Hurricane Charley’s will have live music and, starting at noon, a special Valentine’s menu including scallops, stuffed sirloin, snow crab and special desserts (no doubt involving chocolate).
Hurricane Charley’s ($-$$, O, M), 941-639-9695, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
* * *
On a day they normally spend at home, the Catalanos will serve Isabella’s Bistro’s regular menu plus specials from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Touchless curbside takeout is also available.
Isabella’s Bistro ($$-$$$, O, M), 941-698-8880, 6800 Placida Road, Englewood.
* * *
Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen will serve their all-day pub menu and specials.
Ken & Barb’s ($$, O, M), 941-460-8999, 2000 Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood.
* * *
Bird Bay Plaza’s embodiment of “good things in small packages,” La Botte Italian Bistro — normally not open until 4 p.m. and never open on Sundays — celebrates “San Valentino” from noon to 9 p.m.
La Botte ($$, M), 941-220-7038, 533A, U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice.
* * *
Landy’s Restaurant will serve a special Valentine’s Day dinner menu starting at 4 p.m.
Landy’s ($$, O, M), 941-474-4292, 1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood.
* * *
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant not only has baked goods for your sweetie but also celebrates Valentine’s Day indoors and out, with Bootsey-Licious drag queen bingo and Sax & Soul (Ron Lorenzo and Renee Scott) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nino’s ($-$$, O, M), 941-833-8912, 3078 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda.
* * *
River City Grill and Italia normally shut up tight on Sundays, but never on Valentine’s Day. Doug Amaral is opening the doors at 4:30 p.m. for big hugs, specials and regular menus.
River City Grill ($$, M), 941-639-9080, Italia ($$, M), 941-639-7655, 127-131 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
* * *
Sandra’s Restaurant will have a special night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Sandra’s ($$, O, M), 941-575-0177, 111 W. Olympia Avenue, Punta Gorda.
* * *
Even Waffle House has gone all gushy.
Since taking over as GM of the cult diner’s Punta Gorda shoebox, Dave Robbins not only learned how to cook (a job requirement). Now he’s putting on a Valentine’s Day dinner for Waffle House lovers.
“In our other markets, like Georgia, it’s a big thing,” he said. “We’re starting the trend here in downtown Punta Gorda — decorating, using proper black-linen napkins and tablecloths, dimming the lights, and serving a $20 all-inclusive menu with T-bones, pork chops or chicken and a special waffle dessert.”
And there’s a photo booth to capture all those special Waffle House memories.
Waffle House ($-$$, M), call 941-626-8768 and ask for Dave, 1228 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O. Masked servers = M.
