Confused customers are never good for business.
And when the confusion’s over your place having a name perilously close to another’s, it can be even worse. It’s not your fault, but people often read things wrong.
We aim to undo some confusion right now, though we might end up compounding it.
MULTIPLE MISNOMERS
Arturo Guido, for excellent reasons, decided to rename Camila’s Restaurant “Las Margaritas de Camila’s.”
His daughter Camila’s name still figured prominently on the signage, but now it also featured margaritas the size of washbowls, to attract diners to a new all-Mexican menu.
Not fluent in Spanish, many locals read the news of Las Margaritas’ recent closing with dismay — and not just because they loved and would miss the place.
They also loved and thought a completely different Port Charlotte Mexican eatery — Los Mariachis Bar & Grill — had closed.
Los Mariachis assures you they’re still alive and kicking, continuing to serve Mexican food, sometimes with live mariachi music. They, too, pour big margaritas.
And they shouldn’t have to change their name.
Los Mariachis ($$), 941-627-8030, 3575 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to 9 p.m.
* * *
Joseph’s Deli, the 20-year-old Port Charlotte neighborhood favorite, has suffered its own share of customer head scratching.
People love the place. Now they’re in tears over its closing.
Except that Joseph’s Deli is not closed. It’s still serving its famous Reuben, its Wednesday meatloaf and gravy, its affordable breakfasts. We pray that the Hishmeh family will keep things going there for a good long time.
Jason’s Deli in Murdock, a chain that never even served a decent breakfast, is the one that closed.
Joseph’s Deli ($), 941-629-0822, 3231 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday to 2 p.m.
* * *
The soundalike, temporarily closed restaurants La Fiorentina and La Famiglia have one more worry, should one of them reopen for season. Granted, they’re at opposite ends of town — one in south Punta Gorda, the other in north Port Charlotte — but they’re both Italian.
And there’s that name thing.
Good thing La Fontana closed years ago.
* * *
Punta Gorda might need some social distancing.
Now joining the forthcoming Harbor Social and the dazzling new PG Social House is PG Social Club, a re-renaming of Senior FUNdamentals, a seniors’ social club and gameroom in the Bermont Road Winn-Dixie plaza.
Its previous name change, to Fundamentals, was apparently too boring and ... er ... confusing.
The three Punta Gorda places couldn’t be more different — except for that one little word.
LET THEM ENTERTAIN YOU
Two local eateries known for their Italian cuisine have been tweaking their names for years, to tell you exactly what they’re up to.
Both are about great food and entertainment.
* * *
Visani, the 15-year-old castle that Mark Asciutto built on Kings Highway, has always been known as a showplace, but its food consistently boosted it to TripAdvisor’s No. 1 Port Charlotte restaurant spot, too.
Once known as Visani Restaurant and Comedy Zone, it now goes by Visani Italian Steakhouse & Comedy Theater.
Which pretty much sums it all up.
“All the comedians make fun of the castle with the moat on Kings Highway. But many comedians, including Roseanne Barr, also know about the food,” said owner Eric Andreas.
Everything’s scratch prepared, without premade or frozen products.
“We take pride in that,” said Andreas. “We’re an Italian steakhouse where all the steaks are hand cut, seasoned with house blend and prepared by Chef Hector Diaz, the best grill guy in town.
“Port Charlotte has one of the best comedy clubs in America, and it’s known for the best food in comedy. Who else has that? Not Tampa, not New York.”
Visani ($$-$$$), 941-629-9191, 2400 Kings Highway, is open for dinner and a show Tuesday to Saturday 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., or until close. Schedule and tickets are on Facebook @VisaniPortCharlotte or at www.visani.net.
* * *
The out-of-the-way eatery that started in 2006 as Nino’s Bakery, a wholesale Port Charlotte storefront, has grown into an entertainment venue on Punta Gorda’s Cooper Street extension.
Its name has grown along with it.
From the time he was a kid in Brooklyn, born into a multi-generational family of bakers, founder Will Levi had always dreamed of putting on a big show.
Over time, Levi, whose son and daughter now run the show, expanded his dining room and named it, variously, Nino’s Bakery; Nino’s Bakery Restaurant N Showplace; and, now, Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant — with Nino’s @Night live entertainment including Ron Lorenzo on sax, keyboard and vocals; karaoke (Wednesdays and Fridays); and High Stax Poker (Tuesdays and Thursdays).
Now it has everything under one roof and one name — one of the top three bakeries in Florida, breakfast, lunch, dinner and an intimate nightclub.
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant ($-$$), 941-833-8912, 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Extension, is open Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to 2 p.m. Full bar.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.