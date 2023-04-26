Good day to all!

Did you know the 19th Annual Hibiscus Festival is coming up May 5-7 in Gilchrist Park? Visit thehibiscusfestival.com for details.


   

“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday. The Charlotte County Historical Society’s mission is to advocate and support local history through education, initiatives and projects in Charlotte County. For more information, visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-769-1270.

