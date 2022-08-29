PUNTA GORDA — A new residential and commercial development is planned for a vacant lot on East Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda.
Two of the four buildings at 402 E. Marion Ave. are proposed for just under 65 feet tall along the city's Harborwalk and the Peace River.
Building height has been an ongoing issue for residents over the last several years.
The city's current land development regulations only permit 60 feet; however, the City Council can allow taller buildings through variances.
The developer, Shaheen Development, is also proposing around 60 apartments for the project.
The mixed-use development will be on around 2.73 acres on East Marion Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Milus Street, adjacent to the Charlotte County Justice Center — a 75-foot-tall building.
Prior to Hurricane Charley, the Punta Gorda Housing Authority provided low-income multi-family housing on the property.
"The buildings were damage during the hurricane and the Housing Authority ultimately chose to redevelop its housing community on Cooper Street rather than on this property," attorney Geri Waksler, representing the developer, said at an Aug. 22 City Planning Commission meeting.
"The property was actually cleared by 2006 and the Housing Authority sold its property to Shaheen in 2017," Waksler said. "Shaheen Development now wishes to redevelop the property as a mixed-use community with high-quality apartments, live-work apartments and commercial and office uses."
The Planning Commission did approve giving its recommendation to the City Council. The commission is only allowed to make recommendations based on comprehensive plan criteria, according to city bylaws, not to allow or deny proposed projects.
The project still has to come before the City Council at a future meeting.
Shaheen is requesting a rezoning from City Center to Planned Development Neighborhood through the city to build around 60 residential dwelling units, equalling around 22 units per acre.
With the current zoning, they would only be permitted to build around 41 residential units on the property, or 15 per acre.
Along East Marion Avenue, the two two-story buildings would provide 7,500 square feet of commercial and office space on the first floor with a second floor containing 12 one-bedroom live-work apartments.
"The facade of the Marion Avenue buildings are broken up by breezeways which connect the rear parking area to the East Marion Avenue sidewalk, as well as by covered first-floor patios," Waksler said.
The two buildings are also separated by a green area that to serve as a park for the public, providing a community pool, clubhouse, sport courts and dog park.
Waksler said the live-work apartments are intended to house people working in offices and retail on the first floor.
"They would not be restricted to that," she added.
On the Harborwalk side of the property, two buildings are planned for just under 65 feet; however, they will be set back and perpendicular to the portion of the 2.5 mile-long multi-use trail.
"The two four-story, 65-foot buildings (are) over one level of parking," Waksler said. "These buildings will contain a total of 48 rental apartments and each building will additionally contain an office area and copy machines (for residents and the) large amenity area between the buildings."
Waksler added the two large buildings were intentionally placed perpendicular to the Harborwalk.
"Together, the position of the buildings and the large open area between the buildings will reduce the visual impact from the river and from the Harborwalk," she said.
Developers also plan on adding on-street parking along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Milus Street, as well as under the two apartment buildings.
Waksler said they plan to have 146 spaces located on site, as well as 32 spaces on the two adjacent roadways. All parking would be open to the public.
The project is still in its early concept design phases, she added.
Committee member Harvey Goldberg said the city and community was "desperately in need" of a project like Shaheen's development.
"This is an excellent project for our community and our city (and) an excellent layout," he said.
Local resident Wendy Mueller also commended the project during public comments.
"This is the nicest thing I’ve seen in a long time and thank you," she said.
