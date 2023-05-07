PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members recently created a committee to help decide what to do with the damaged Bayfront Center.
The center, 750 W Retta Esplanade, is in disrepair after Hurricane Ian. The storm tore through the roof and collapsed the walls.
The facility was used regularly by many community groups.
At their meeting last week, council members debated who should be invited to serve on an advisory committee to determine the fate of the building. This includes whether to rebuild it at another location.
Council Member Donna Peterman said the local YMCA should be represented. Others mentioned for the committee included representatives from Team Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Boaters Alliance, the Learn to Sail Program, the Boy Scouts, Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association and a city employee in the Urban Design department.
Mayor Lynne Matthews volunteered to be on the group.
Council Member Mark Kuharski said he didn't want more than five groups represented.
"Not everyone has a seat at the table, but they all have a voice," Kuharski said. "I don't think anyone from the council should be on the committee. The committee should bring the recommendations to City Council to vote on it."
Other members agreed a council member should not be on the committee.
City Attorney David Levin said even if a council member isn't on the committee, it must operate according to Florida's Sunshine Law with meetings advertised and recorded, and public comment offered at every gathering.
Peterman said when she was on the city's "famous" Pickleball Committee, they didn't meet in the sunshine.
Levin joked that the council would have to "undue every decision ever made" on pickleball.
He later became more serious and explained that the Pickleball group was a "fact-finding" task force created to learn about pickleball opportunities in Punta Gorda.
He said the difference with the new Bayfront building committee is to advise the council on how taxpayer money should be spent for a new building or in another location. He said the public will be invited to participate in each phase of the decision-making process.
Board members decided to have a city staffer lead and facilitate items for the committee, but not as a voting member.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews said she there doesn't need to be "frou-frou," but a "functional modern building" can accommodate many local groups without meeting space.
City Manager Greg Murray said the old building will be checked for asbestos.
Council members agreed that the new committee should have enough time to meet, but eventually be sunset by the City Council so the building can get funded and built.
