Bayfront Center

For months Punta Gorda City Council members have talked about the damaged Bayfront Center. Now they want community partners to help advise on solutions for a new building. 

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members recently created a committee to help decide what to do with the damaged Bayfront Center.

The center, 750 W Retta Esplanade, is in disrepair after Hurricane Ian. The storm tore through the roof and collapsed the walls.


   

