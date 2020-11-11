PUNTA GORDA — Vietnam veteran and area resident Thomas Kiepert walked away feeling moved after Wednesday’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
“This brought back memories from Vietnam and made me feel better about it,” Kiepert told the Sun. “When I came home (from Vietnam), I was far from welcomed. The first thing walking through the airport, two mothers in their thirties were talking and a little 5-year-old (kid) spit at me and the mothers just laughed.
“I never really made it a big point about being a veteran but since I’ve been down here (in Southwest Florida), it’s awesome what has transpired that there is more of an appreciation for veterans.”
Kiepert and a handful of other veterans, their families, local authorities and more gathered at the museum’s Gulf Theater to honor United States veterans.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a U.S. Army veteran and representative of Florida’s 17th District, which includes Charlotte County, served as keynote speaker for the event.
“It’s important to remember that this day is a time for all Americans to honor the service and sacrifice of ordinary Americans who answered the call of duty to serve our country,” Steube said. “Every veteran sacrifice means freedom, security and opportunity for our citizens.”
“This morning as we reflect on the blessing of our liberty,” Steube continued, “we ask that we be faithful stewards of the freedom that we have been granted. Let us never forget that we cannot rightfully celebrate the joy of our freedom without remembering the great price that has been paid for that freedom.”
Charlotte County was hit hard with heavy winds and rain Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Eta. Despite the storm and coronavirus concerns, Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews told the Sun it was important to acknowledge the country’s veterans and thank them for their service, no matter the conditions.
“We are a community filled with veterans and we really respect all that they did for our country to keep our freedom in place and to thank them for their service,” Matthews said, “It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to meet some of the veterans who have served our country and thank them for their services; it’s very near and dear to my heart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.