PUNTA GORDA — Even before the city's incorporation in 1887, Punta Gorda has been the "city that unity built," according to City Council Member Jaha Cummings, whose family dates back generations in the area.
Unity is key today as the community comes together for the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, organized by Macedonia Human Services Cultural Training Center and the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
"I am proud to be involved because it represents the cohesive community that Punta Gorda has always been," Cummings said. "The MLK Day parade is a relatively newer event for the city. It did not begin until over a (couple of) decades ago."
The official theme for the 2020 parade, which began in 1993, is "We've come too far to stop the dream now."
"We are really excited about being able to do the annual parade and having the community come out to celebrate this great man and his dream," said the Rev. Dr. Carl F. Brooks of the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
"(That dream) is ongoing," Brooks said. "Thank God we’ve made a lot of progress. We haven't gotten completely there yet but there’s energy, love and hope, respect for one another and the desire to continue the dream and I love that and it excites me, it excites the members and it excites the community."
The parade route will be the same as last year's route with staging near the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda. Staging time for parade float participants will be at 9 a.m. and parade walkers at 10 a.m.
Beginning at 11 a.m. at 75 Taylor St., the parade will travel south on Taylor Street to Charlotte Avenue, east on Charlotte Avenue, then south on Mary Street to the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center (650 Mary St.) for a rally where a local citizen will be recognized with the MLK award, as well as dignitaries, sponsors and a theme speaker.
Brooks said they have received a number of new applications for parade participants.
"We posted online for people to call the church if they want to be in the parade. They fill out the application to be in the parade ... it's free. The parade is free. We’ve had a number of new applications this year and we’re excited for that."
At the Cooper Street recreation center, Brooks said they have all kind of vendors, including food and other items as well as activities for kids.
"We’re going to have basketball shootouts, bounce houses and a number of things for kids, for everyone, to come in and enjoy themselves."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.