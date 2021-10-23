PUNTA GORDA — With around 240 feet of seawall in serious condition, residents of condo community Champagne Estates in Punta Gorda are hoping to join the Punta Gorda Isles Canal Maintenance District.
Located at 1600 W. Marion Ave., the condominium's seawall and cap were installed in the early 1970s.
Residents of the community have been trying to maintain it over the years, meanwhile most of their neighbors have joined the assessment district, which permits the city to maintain them instead through annual assessments from residents.
There are 15 property owners listed in the condominium.
The district is responsible for maintaining seawalls and dredging of canals within Punta Gorda Isles. There are 90 miles of seawalls currently in the PGI district.
The last seawall assessment for Champagne Estates was conducted by the city on Feb. 25.
The inspection found the cap to be in serious condition with cracking and other damage, or a 4 rating — a 5 rating is considered failing condition.
The wall itself was found to be in moderate condition, or a 3 rating, with 50% of the wall face experiencing separation of layers of concrete, among other issues.
City Canal Maintenance Supervisor Cathy Miller spoke on behalf of condo representatives at an Oct. 20 City Council meeting.
Miller told the City Council that the the community has offered to replace the existing seawall before joining the district.
"That's what I was going to ask," said Mayor Lynne Matthews.
Miller also suggested the city sell the approximate 41 seawall panels needed to the condo community so it is consistent with the other walls in the city's canal maintenance system.
Vice Mayor Debby Carey asked how the community made it this long without joining the city's canal system.
"It was an original seawall and cap and they realized that they were having issues and that’s why we’ve been working with them on and off to join," Miller said.
The City Council approved allowing them into the district with the condition the community replaces the current seawall beforehand.
The community's request to join the district still has to come back before the City Council again before anything can officially take place.
