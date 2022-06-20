PUNTA GORDA - Residents at Burnt Store Isles gathered on the street Monday morning to protest the cutting of local oak trees.
Punta Gorda police officers and code enforcement personnel received a call about the incident around 8:55 a.m. and arrived on scene. Shortly afterward, they issued a stop work order.
Nancy Padgett, who lives in Burnt Store Isles, said that 11 oak trees were cut down by the time the stop work order was issued.
"They give shade; they give wind protection; they give squirrels a place to live," said resident Jeff Ogus.
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis was at the scene Monday morning; she assured concerned residents that the tree cutting would be halted.
"They've been told to stop and they're stopping," said Davis, speaking to the residents.
Punta Gorda's code ordinance requires a permit to cut down "native and approved non-native trees" over a foot in height, unless the tree is diseased or poses a risk to property or people. The ordinance also states that any tree removed for such reasons will also need to have a replacement planted.
The tree cutting was done by workers from Florida Tree and Ground Maintenance, a local landscaping company; the workers were told by city officials to clear out the debris from the fallen trees after the stop work order was issued.
Residents like Padgett and Ogus have accused the members of the community's board of directors — particularly President Mark Casagrande — of ignoring both city ordinances and the will of community members to cut down a number of native oak trees in the condominium property.
"This has been ongoing since March," said Padgett.
The board members have allegedly been pursuing the removal of 60 trees in the Burnt Store Isles community.
Residents shared with The Daily Sun a letter sent to the board members in April; the letter was from Joan LeBeau, the city's Urban Design Director.
"Attractive and integrated urban design features tend to improve a City's image, raise overall property values, attract new businesses and residents, and improve the quality of life," wrote LeBeau. "The removal of 60 trees may negatively affect your community."
LeBeau noted that each tree targeted would need to be applied for separately to determine risk.
Residents said on Monday that they were worried about being compelled to absorb the cost of any fine levied by Code Compliance for the actions approved by the board.
The Daily Sun has reached out to several members of the Burnt Store Isles board and the landscaping company for comment.
