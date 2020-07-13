PUNTA GORDA — Construction at the Laishley Park Boat Ramp in Punta Gorda has been extended through July 24.

Workers are removing asphalt at the ramp and replacing it with concrete.

Only one side of the boat ramp will be under construction at a time so one side of the boat ramp will remain open at all times.

When in the area, the city urges motorists and pedestrians to use extreme caution and be alert for workers in the rights of way.

For additional information on this project, please contact David Meyers, Right-of-way Supervisor, City of Punta Gorda Public Works Department at 941-575-5050 between the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

