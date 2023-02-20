PUNTA GORDA — To those who say, “I love books and always dreamed of having a bookstore,” Copperfish Books co-owner Serena Wyckoff would reply, “Dreams can come true.”
After selling used books online and in antique malls, book-loving English-major partners Cathy Graham and Serena Wyckoff first opened Punta Gorda’s Copperfish Books in 2012 as an all-used bookstore.
“The name? We made it up,” Wyckoff said. “A color and an animal, something unique.”
For more than a decade, Copperfish Books has been close to the heart of Punta Gorda, offering new, used and antique books, greeting cards, gifts and literary happenings for the community’s book lovers and visitors.
Their motto — “Unique and independent, just like you” — captured the warm, welcoming personality of a neighborhood gathering place that also called itself “Cheers for books.”
Strong believers in community, Graham and Wyckoff were thrilled to move downtown to the corner of U.S. 41 and Marion Avenue in 2016, then again to 212 W. Virginia Ave. in 2020.
As they tuned in to customers’ interests, their 10,000-book collection evolved into one that’s mostly new, including an inviting children’s book corner. Book signings featuring local and national authors sometimes drew crowds snaking around the corner.
In a time and place in which people believe in shopping local, the 1,400-square-foot store stands out as the only remaining independent from Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte.
Now, as much as Graham and Wyckoff love their shop, their team and their customers, they say the time has come for them to move on to new adventures.
After a break, they plan to return to the antique books and paper ephemera with which they began.
“Old books have a history to them. I just like them — how they look, how they feel, what they’ve meant to other people,” Graham said.
“It’s been a great ride and we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created,” she continued. “Our community embraced Copperfish Books from the beginning and has grown with us as we have grown — even now, in this age of mega online stores.”
Wyckoff added, “As much as we’ve accomplished, there’s plenty of room here for a new owner to grow and offer even more. We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about books and all they represent, genuinely loves people, wants to be of service through community outreach to the schools, and has a good sense of what it takes to operate a retail business.”
The bookselling duo believes that the key ingredients for a new owner’s success are already in place: a loyal and vibrant customer base; an excellent reputation in the community and the publishing world; a dedicated, experienced staff; the technology to remain current and effective; and a beautiful environment that appeals to many types of customers.
They’re also willing to share with the new owner all the knowledge and resources necessary for a smooth transition and future success.
To learn more about the opportunity to become Copperfish Books’ new owner, contact Mark Kaufman at the Bookstore Training Group of Paz & Associates at 904-277-2664 or MKaufman@PazBookBiz.com.
