PUNTA GORDA - Katheen Coppola attended Saturday's Republican Executive Committee shindig prepared to talk about her race for an unprecedented ninth term on the Punta Gorda Airport Authority.
She was gearing up for a second run against pilot Stanley Smith, whom she defeated in 2018.
"Gene Murtha came up to me and said: 'Congratulations.' I said: 'What for?' He said for winning the race," Coppola said. "Gene showed me on his computer that my opponent had withdrawn. Apparently Mr. Smith pulled out sometime Friday."
The deadline for qualifying was noon Friday.
At the end of her new term, Coppola will have served on the board for 36 years.
"When I started, we were a puddle-jumper of an airport," Coppola said. "Now, I think we can fly to (about 50) cities and we're the No. 1 business in Charlotte County. ...People come up to me when they see the insignia on my shirt and say 'We just had a great flight.'"
Coppola had said four years ago that she was ready to step down.
"But I decided to put my hat in the ring because we have not finished the expansion," she said. "My work is not done. The runways still have to be finished."
She said people asked her to stay on - and that's when she considered it.
Coppola said she takes serving constituents personally.
"When they used to call me about airplane noise, I went to their homes and sat on their lanai," she said. "Once a plane flew over so close I swear I could see the color of the pilot's eyes. That was before we had the control tower."
She said she believes the tower tower has made a substantial difference to help pilots.
"I can't solve all the problems, but people appreciate that I care."
Coppola said the board's biggest challenge the next four years would be to bring a factory or boost the economy for the airport's industrial property.
The Daily Sun tried to contact Smith, but he was unavailable.
Coppola said she has had some great experiences as a board member, but her most fun day was when she met a rock star.
"Jimmy Buffet flew in to refuel and I got to meet him," she said. "He and his wife and child were on the plane and they had a bunch of stuffed animals."
