PUNTA GORDA - A contractor was charged last week with illegally dumping septic waste in a vacant lot.
Mark Daniel Kudlach, 63, was charged with a count of littering more than 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
According to the arrest report, deputies responded to a call around 3 p.m. on Jan. 1.
A witness told deputies he saw a man with a Freightliner truck and tank arrive at Sweden Boulevard about 20 minutes before. The truck then pulled onto a vacant lot and began dumping liquid for 15 minutes.
The witness alleged the truck had "Shoreline Sewer and Drain" on the side and identified the man as Mark Kudlach. Authorities identified Kudlach as the owner/operator of the business.
After the suspect left the area, the witness said that he found puddles of "dark liquid with an odor that resembled septage."
The arrest report stated the area is in dry season, meaning there was no recent rain fall — and therefore, no alternative theory for standing water in the area.
Deputies contacted Kudlach on Jan. 9. After he got into his vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop and informed him about the investigation into the Jan. 1 incident.
Most of the conversation with Kudlach was redacted in the arrest report, with the explanation given being labelled "confession."
In one intact sentence, a deputy asks Kudlach why he did not drive home to work on his vehicle. According to the report, he could not "provide a reasonable answer."
Kudlach was subsequently arrested and brought to Charlotte County Jail. He was released the following day on $1,500 bond.
