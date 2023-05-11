Bread of life

Bread of Life Mission secretary Emily Lewis and director Judy Jones confer in the parking lot after the mission was briefly evacuated after a reported bomb threat authorities later said was unfounded.

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY SEMON

PUNTA GORDA — A report of a bomb threat on Thursday at the Bread of Life Mission was unfounded, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The building and surrounding area, which is the site of a large homeless encampment, was briefly evacuated after a report that an unidentified man called and said he would blow up the place.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments