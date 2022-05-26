PUNTA GORDA -- Authorities report that just under 54 grams of illegal drugs were found when deputies searched a house on Michigan Drive early Thursday morning.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office published a video to its Facebook page on Thursday, publicizing the results of the search warrant execution.
The search was conducted by the CCSO Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the SWAT team, the STAR unit, and the Aviation unit.
"Approximately 53.9 grams of methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Alprazolam (Xanax), and copious amounts of drug paraphernalia consisting of mostly used syringes as well as methamphetamine smoking pipes were located within the residence and on the subject's person," read the video's summary.
The video identifies the primary suspect in the search warrant as Brian Edwards, along with other suspects arrested at the scene including Walter Long and Chrissy Farnsworth; no ages or other residences were included in the video post.
"Trafficking amounts of methamphetamine were located on both Brian Edwards and Chrissy Farnsworth," said Claudette Smith, CCSO spokeswoman. "All three subjects were transported to the Charlotte County Jail on numerous drug charges."
The video also included a statement from one of the deputies who took part in the search; the deputy's face was covered with a mask and the deputy's voice was modified to hide their identity.
The unidentified deputy took note of the poorly-maintained state of the property where the search warrant was conducted on Michigan Avenue.
"This property is in such a disarray; we're going to be here an extensive amount of time, trying the rest of the narcotics," said the deputy.
