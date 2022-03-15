PUNTA GORDA -- A Port Charlotte man was arrested Sunday for allegedly causing a vehicle crash while drunk.
Nash Robert Grennell, 22, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count each of DUI and DUI with damage to the person or property of another.
Deputies responded around 12:50 a.m. to a reported vehicle accident on Interstate 75, near mile marker 166 in Punta Gorda.
They arrived to find a Dodge pickup lined up behind a minivan in the rightmost lane. The minivan driver told deputies that he was driving in the middle lane of traffic when his vehicle was rear-ended by the truck before both vehicles pulled over to the side.
A witness driving a third vehicle told deputies that he saw the pickup swerve into the middle lane before making contact with the minivan.
Grennell was identified as the driver of the pickup. When deputies made contact with him, they alleged, he appeared to be falling asleep and had an odor of alcohol on his breath.
When questioned by deputies, according to the arrest report, Grennell said he had been looking for a song on his phone and was not paying attention while driving.
Deputies asked him to perform field sobriety tests. Grennell replied that he would be willing to take a roadside breath test. Deputies replied that they could not administer a breath test at that time, and interpreted his insistence on a breath test as a refusal to perform the field tests.
Grennell was subsequently arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail. He was diverted to ShorePoint Punta Gorda to be medically cleared post-crash before returning to the jail.
At the jail, Grennell consented to a breath test. According to the report, both samples from the suspect were well-above the legal limit of 0.08 percent blood alcohol content.
As a result, his driver's license was immediately suspended for six months.
