PUNTA GORDA — A Punta Gorda man was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly wielding a gun in downtown Punta Gorda, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Andrew Evan Choken, 33, of the 27400 block of Tierra Del Fuego Circle, Punta Gorda, was charged with improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms with a bond of $10,000. He has since bonded out.
Punta Gorda Police officers were on the top level of the Herald Court Centre parking garage around 1:30 a.m. when they saw Choken and two women walk out of CJ's Tavern, 220 Tamiami Trail.
While watching, officers heard one of the women say "put that away."
Police saw Choken with a firearm. He allegedly pointed it into the air while standing in the center lane of Tamiami Trail.
Police made contact with the three people and asked Choken if he knew why they were making contact with him. He said he did not know.
Authorities disarmed the man, pulling the weapon from a holster on his hip.
Once the firearm was mentioned, officers again asked, "Now do you know why we stopped you?"
Choken said he knew why.
Both officers at the scene said they witnessed Choken pull his firearm and point it in the air.
After asking him why he showed off the gun, Choken said, "It was probably stupid" to do that.
Officers noticed signs of Choken being intoxicated, including bloodshot and watery eyes, the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and a flushed face.
Although Choken was not seen drinking, officers state that it was likely he may have been impaired, according to the CCSO report.
While inspecting the gun, officers found one round in the chamber and nine 9mm hollow point rounds in the gun's magazine.
Officers took Choken into custody around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.