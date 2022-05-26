PUNTA GORDA - A woman was allegedly caught on video digging up a flower bush from a local gravestone memorial site.
Charlotte County deputies responded to Palms and Pines Mobile Home Park on Tuesday. Staff at the mobile home park told deputies that a flower bush had been taken from the memorial gravestone outside the park's front office.
The incident was allegedly captured on video, where a woman later identified as Sharon Graham Morrison is seen walking near the memorial with a Bougainvillea flower. She then stops and removes the flower bush from the memorial.
Morrison, 54, lives in the mobile park. Staff alleged that the incident was part of an "ongoing issue."
Deputies then made contact with Morrison at her boyfriend's home. According to the report, she was wearing the same clothing as the woman seen in the video.
Morrison denied stealing the bush from the memorial. Instead, she alleged that she was walking around the mobile park and found the Bougainvillea growing alone. However, the flower bush from the memorial was later found on top of the trash can beside her, according to the report.
She was subsequently arrested and charged with one count each of petit theft and destroying or mutilating a tree, shrub or plant within a tomb or monument.
