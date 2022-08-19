PUNTA GORDA - An alleged threat against Charlotte High School was determined to be unfounded by local law enforcement.
The Punta Gorda Police Department issued a statement Friday to inform residents about an alleged shooting threat to the school.
"We take any threat against our schools incredibly seriously," Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said in the statement. "We will always investigate potential threats thoroughly and will take any action necessary to protect our students and school staff."
The department received several calls from parents Thursday night about a social media post claiming that a student had threatened to "shoot up" Charlotte High School on Friday.
Officers immediately began investigating with the assistance of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
"After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the threat was unfounded...no specific threat had been made against Charlotte High School or any specific individual," the statement read.
CCSO also made a public statement about the investigation, adding that detectives with their office visited the suspected student and their family in person before determining the threat was unfounded.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell stressed the "safety and security of our students" was his office's first priority.
"As parents ourselves, we know the fear these situations create and I want to assure you that my staff investigates them extensively and expeditiously,” Prummell said in the CCSO news release.
Law enforcement encourages members of the public to report "suspicious activity or threats" directly to law enforcement or through the FortifyFL tip line.
