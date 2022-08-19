Pam Davis

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis addresses traffic concerns on Burnt Store Road during a Burnt Store Corridor Coalition meeting July 28.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA - An alleged threat against Charlotte High School was determined to be unfounded by local law enforcement.

The Punta Gorda Police Department issued a statement Friday to inform residents about an alleged shooting threat to the school.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments