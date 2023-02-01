PUNTA GORDA — A traffic stop for an alleged seat belt violation led to a man being charged last week for possessing narcotics.
Milton S. Harris, 41, has been charged with one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
According to the release, Harris was subjected to a traffic stop by deputies on Friday, Jan. 27 for seat belt violation and "possible window tint violation."
He had also been the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Deputies alleged that there was a "strong odor of marijuana" as they approached the vehicle.
Harris was asked to step out of the vehicle and did so. He then allegedly told deputies that his girlfriend had been smoking in his car and that he himself did not have a medical marijuana card.
Deputies told Harris that they would be performing a search due to probable cause. As they opened to the driver's side door, they allegedly saw "small pieces of suspected marijuana" on the floorboard, which tested positive.
"At this time, Harris began crying and made a spontaneous utterance that he was 'going back to prison,'" the news release read.
A subsequent search of Harris' vehicle allegedly turned up a total of 119 grams of cannabis and 39 grams of cocaine.
Following his arrest, deputies obtained a search warrant for Harris' home on Lindsay Avenue. The house search allegedly turned up "an automatic pistol, substances that tested positive for cocaine and for fentanyl, and paraphernalia that indicated the manufacturing of crack-cocaine."
Sheriff Bill Prummell praised CCSO's Narcotics Overdose Squad, Traffic Unit and K9 teams for their contributions to Harris' arrest.
“I have said it before and I will continue to say it: Do not push this poison in my county," Prummell said in the press release. "We will find you and we will shut you down."
Harris is being held at Charlotte County Jail on $215,000 total bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.