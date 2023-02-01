Milton S. Harris

Milton S. Harris

PUNTA GORDA — A traffic stop for an alleged seat belt violation led to a man being charged last week for possessing narcotics.

Milton S. Harris, 41, has been charged with one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.


