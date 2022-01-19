Heywood Dean Musselwhite

PUNTA GORDA — A man living at an assisted care facility was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking Charlotte County deputies who attempted to serve him a court order.

Heywood Dean Musselwhite, 69, was charged with one count of resisting arrest with violence and two counts of battery against a first responder.

Charlotte County deputies arrived at the Southern Heritage Home on Berry Road on Tuesday afternoon to serve an order on Musselwhite and remove him from the premises.

Upon their arrival, deputies were informed that Musselwhite had barricaded himself in a bathroom. According to the arrest report, he was using a “large umbrella” to keep the deputies away from him.

Deputies eventually managed to remove him from the bathroom by pulling him by his shirt. Musselwhite then grabbed a deputy’s shirt. As the deputies moved him to a bed to handcuff him, he allegedly bit one deputy on the arm and struck another deputy in the face with his head.

In the report, it notes the deputy who was bitten punched Musselwhite in the head to get free from his hand and teeth.

The report states while Musselwhite was living in an assisted care facility and was “living out of his bathroom,” he did not appear to be in the midst of a mental crisis.

“The suspect was able to carry a normal conversation and had all his faculties about him,” read the report.

Musselwhite had cuts on his arms after the incident and was seen by EMS before being transported to Charlotte County Jail.

