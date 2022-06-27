SOUTH PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven people Friday who resided at or were in homes in a neighborhood in South Punta Gorda.
Detectives made the arrests in a neighborhood east of the railroad tracks, and south of Taylor Road near South Punta Gorda Heights, off U.S. 41.
Joshua Phillip Browning, 35, no home address, was arrested at a home on the 15000 block of Mango Drive and charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia; intent to sell or sell methamphetamine; criminal attempt to solicit conspire, third degree felony; and possession of controlled substances without a prescription. No bond was set.
Jessica Leigh Brown, 32, 15000 block of Mango Drive, was arrested on the 11000 block of Royal Road and Payne Street. She was charged with violation of probation or community control; possessing controlled substances without a prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; and intent to sell or sell methamphetamine. She was arrested without bond.
Gene Richard Hughes, 40, 11000 block of Royal Road, was arrested at his residence and charged with trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamines; intent to sell or sell methamphetamine; and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $280,000.
Peggy Diane Ford, 39, homeless, was arrested on the 15000 block of Mango Drive. She was charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia; intent to sell or sell methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance with prescription. Bond was $17,500.
John Alan Brugman, 54, 15000 block of Mango Drive, was charged with two counts of opium or a derivative schedule I or II — deliver; two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription; and two counts of possessing or using drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $450,000.
Nicholas Matthew Bores, 28, 15000 block of Lime Drive, was arrested on the 15000 block of Mango Drive and charged with possessing or using drug paraphernalia; possessing controlled substances without a prescription; methamphetamine — sell; and trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine. No bond was set.
Corie Leigh Bennett, 44, 15000 block of Sunkist Drive, was arrested at Taylor and Burnt Store roads for intent to sell or sell methamphetamine; trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine; possessing or using drug paraphernalia; manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia; and neglect of a child without great bodily harm. No bond was set.
Calls to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office were not returned to The Daily Sun.
The streets are clustered in the same neighborhood. Mango Drive, Lime Drive and Sunkist Drive are off Royal Road, which is the street that runs along the railroad tracks.
