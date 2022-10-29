PUNTA GORDA — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly choking the family dog and threatening his significant other.
David Michael Anderson, 51, was charged with one count each of tormenting an animal, resisting arrest without violence, tampering with a witness in a felony proceeding, and threatening to commit a violent act.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Oct. 25 from a residence on Woodlawn Avenue.
According to the arrest report, deputies made contact with Anderson when he opened the door at the residence. He was described as being "reluctant" to speak with deputies, though he did allow them to enter the premises.
Deputies then made contact with the complainant at the residence, who described Anderson as a "significant other" for 13 years. The two were separated and spoke with different deputies.
According to the report, the complainant said Anderson suffered from alcohol addiction and has been physical and verbal abuse over the course of their relationship.
The complainant alleged there had been a bout of verbal abuse earlier in the day; out of fear, the complainant barricaded a bedroom door and stayed there.
"At one point, the defendant made entry and grabbed the family dog (a small dachshund) by the neck and collar," the arrest report read.
Anderson allegedly twisted the dog's collar, then slammed the dog against the wall and caused the pet to urinate. The complainant eventually managed to get the dog away from Anderson.
Anderson also allegedly grabbed the complainant's phone and hid it under a pile of wood, preventing a call for help.
The arrest report claims that several holes were found in the bedroom door, consistent with the theory that Anderson kicked and punched it several times.
During the discussion with the complainant, Anderson allegedly became aggressive with the deputies speaking to him and invaded a deputy's "personal space."
When Anderson allegedly began walking back toward the bedroom, where the complainant was, deputies ordered him to stop. When he did not, he was struck with drive-stun device to gain compliance.
Anderson was subsequently arrested, placed in handcuffs, and taken to Charlotte County Jail.
He was later released on $9,000 total bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.
