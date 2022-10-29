David Michael Anderson

David Michael Anderson

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly choking the family dog and threatening his significant other.

David Michael Anderson, 51, was charged with one count each of tormenting an animal, resisting arrest without violence, tampering with a witness in a felony proceeding, and threatening to commit a violent act.


