PUNTA GORDA — Deputies arrested a man late Thursday after he allegedly shot at several juveniles and shouted racial slurs during a car chase, according to police.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Steven Charles Whitney, 44, in a news release Friday morning.
Whitney is charged with one count each of driving under the influence, discharging a firearm in public, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, and failure to register a motor vehicle, as well as three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the release, CCSO dispatchers received a call from three juveniles late Thursday night.
The juveniles were described as "frantic," and said that they were driving through the Ranchettes area while being chased by a red pickup as the driver fired a shotgun toward them.
Deputies were able to eventually find and speak with the juveniles, who said that they had been approached by the driver of the red truck on Grove Boulevard. They alleged that he started shouting vulgarities at them, which led them to try and turn their own vehicle around to get away from him.
"In an attempt to evade the suspect, the victims drove into oncoming traffic at Duncan Road and Bermont Road," the news release states. "Terrified for their lives, the victims heard four rounds fired off and continued toward Arcadia."
Deputies then searched the area and found a red Dodge pickup near Grove Boulevard and Maris Road in the Ranchettes. Whitney was in the truck.
According to authorities, Whitney started to drive away after deputies ordered him to put his hands up. Deputies pursued him and saw the truck pull onto a nearby property, followed by the suspect running toward a camper.
Additional deputies arrived on-scene and were able to capture Whitney. In the release, he was described as "defiant" and acting combative as deputies attempted to take him into custody.
CCSO alleges that an unspent 12 gauge shotgun shell was found on Whitney after he was taken into custody, with other shells found along the path he ran.
A search warrant was obtained for vehicle and a property on Maris Drive belonging to him; according to law enforcement, the searches turned up "a black 12 gauge pump-style shotgun, ammunition, spent handgun casing," and clothes that matched the juveniles' description.
In the news release, Sheriff Bill Prummell praised 911 operators and the juveniles themselves for their presence of mind during a tense situation.
"These juveniles showed courage in the face of a frightening and vile encounter, and now Steven Whitney is back where he belongs,” Prummell said.
While the news release cited a Maris Drive property for Whitney, his online arrest record lists his address as being on Placida Road in Englewood.
Whitney is being held at Charlotte County Jail without bond.
