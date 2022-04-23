PUNTA GORDA - A local resident is in custody for allegedly hurting a child by pulling on their hair, according to authorities.
Justin D. Carver, 35, of rural Charlotte County, is in Charlotte County Jail now after the investigation.
Deputies responded to a call April 16. The caller indicated that her daughter had her hair painfully pulled by an adult man.
The juvenile told the responding deputies that she had felt someone "tug on her hair," according to the arrest report. She turned to look at the source and described seeing "a tall white man with red curly hair and a beard;" she then ran back to her house.
The caller also alleged that a man had been seen in the area, looking into residences through the windows.
A Major Crimes Unit detective was assigned to the case and began an investigation over the next several days, including a follow-up interview with the juvenile.
The suspect was later identified as Carver.
Deputies made contact with Carver at his residence on Turbak Drive in Peace River Mobile Home Park.
According to the arrest report, deputies asked Carver why he thought they were there.
"Is this about me looking in people's windows in the trailer park?" he asked.
Deputies then asked Carver if he wished to speak with them. The report said he agreed and was brought to the Major Crimes Unit for an interview.
A large section of the paragraph describing that conversation was redacted in the arrest report.
Carver was subsequently charged with battery and willfully abusing a child without great bodily harm. He is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on $15,000 total bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.