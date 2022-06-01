PUNTA GORDA - A man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies on Wednesday after allegedly admitting he had methamphetamines.
Shane Sexton, 24, faces charges of possession of drugs and resisting arrest without violence, among other allegations, according to authorities.
Deputies initially responded to a call regarding a "suspicious person" near the area of Sunkist Drive and Grapefruit Lane in Punta Gorda, according to a press release.
Law enforcement found Sexton walking a bicycle between two trailers on Sunkist Drive. One deputy recognized the man from previous encounters, according to the release.
"Sexton, upon seeing law enforcement, got onto his bicycle and began to peddle away," the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office news release stated. "When emergency lights were activated, Sexton began to quickly flee."
The chase went on for about 140 yards before Sexton allegedly sought to evade capture by trying to conceal himself in a wooded area.
The suspect later exited the woods when commanded, according to authorities, and was taken into custody. While walking back to the deputies' patrol vehicle, law enforcement noticed $21 in cash and a bundle of cellophane wrapper on the ground near where the chase had taken place.
The contents of the wrapper were tested and came back positive for methamphetamine, according to authorities. Sexton allegedly admitted to having had possession of the cellophane wrapper and drugs previously.
The complaining witness told authorities at the scene that Sexton previously visited the property and appeared to peek into windows while trespassing.
Sexton has been charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and loitering or prowling.
“My hope is that citizens of Charlotte County, and those visiting here, will contact us when they observe any suspicious activity,” Sheriff Bill Prummell stated. “The more information we have, the better we are able to eliminate criminal activity in your area."
Residents can report suspicious activity by calling 941-639-2101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.