PUNTA GORDA - The subject of a wellness check wound up under arrest after police allegedly found him in possession of several illegal drugs.
Jeremy Allen Jones, 43, was located by the Punta Gorda Police Department at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. According to a Punta Gorda Police news release, Jones was found sleeping in a vehicle near Downtown Gatorz on King Street.
Jones consented to a search of his vehicle, according to authorities, though they also said he "acted suspiciously" when first contacted.
Officers found a gym bag during the search in the backseat of the vehicle behind a center console.
According to authorities, when the bag was opened, an "unknown powdery substance" blew into an officer's face. The officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
It was later determined that the bag contained "more than 497 grams of methamphetamine and 133 grams of crack cocaine" packaged in small bags; the bag also held "more than 65 grams of marijuana, four hydrocodone pills, an unknown brown powdery substance," and an "unknown multicolored substance."
Digital scales and cellphones were also found in the bag. Officers also allege to have found more than $7,600 in small bills around the vehicle, bundled together by rubber bands.
Jones was placed under arrest transported to the Charlotte County Jail.
He is charged with one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the PGPD, the officer exposed to the substances was not injured during the incident and was released from the hospital after observation. The unknown substances will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab for analysis.
