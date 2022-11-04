PUNTA GORDA — A woman was arrested for allegedly threatening a man and his child with a handgun.
Alfreda Blanding, 66, was charged with one count each of resisting arrest without violence and child abuse, as well as two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to records released Friday.
Charlotte County dispatchers sent deputies to a home on Trinilas Drive at around 6:04 p.m. Tuesday for a domestic disturbance.
According to the arrest report, the caller said a woman had threatened to kill him and his son.
Deputies spoke with man and child waiting outside the home. He told the deputies Blanding was waiting inside.
The deputies spoke with Blanding and patted her down for weapons, finding none.
Blanding reportedly told deputies the man had picked her up from Lakeland earlier in the day. On the way home, they argued, and he allegedly slammed her head into the window multiple times.
When they arrived at the house, Blanding told deputies she got a gun and told the man to "get the hell out of" her house.
Blanding said she was still experiencing pain from the attack. Deputies wrote that there were no visible injuries on her. She was later transported to Fawcett Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The man and the child, on the other hand, gave deputies a different perspective of the day's events.
The man said he picked up Blanding from her sister's home in Lakeland. On the way back, they began to argue about his daughter staying at their house.
Blanding allegedly accused the daughter of stealing and began poking the complainant in the face while he was driving, he said. After a few minutes, they made the rest of the trip in silence.
The man said he asked his children to help Blanding with her bags when they got home. After some time, he heard Blanding yelling and went to investigate.
That's when Blanding pointed a gun at him.
The man's son tried to intervene, saying: "If you are going to kill him, you have to kill me first."
Blanding allegedly replied, "That ain't no problem."
The man tried to get his son out of the way, then told Blanding that he would call the police. She allegedly replied that he would be dead by the time law enforcement arrived.
The man went into his bedroom and called 911.
The children in the house corroborated the father's version of events, with the son recounting his intervention and Blanding's alleged threats. They also allegedly said Blanding had gone to her room to get the weapon, went back to the room after the confrontation, and returned without it.
Deputies got a search warrant and found a .32-caliber handgun.
Deputies then followed up with Blanding at the hospital after she was medically cleared. They tried to bring her to the sheriff's District 4 office, but Blanding pulled away and refused to comply with deputies' instructions.
She was handcuffed and taken to Charlotte County Jail. She was later released on $17,500 bond.
Blanding's next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 5.
